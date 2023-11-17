Exclusive: Howe preparing to bring Newcastle forward in line with top stars with fresh deal

Newcastle United are prepared to open talks with Jacob Murphy over a new contract which would see him stay until 2028, sources have told TEAMtalk.

Murphy has been outstanding for the Magpies in the last 12 months and although his current deal runs to 2027 – the club are ready to give him a pay rise.

Indeed, while competition for places in forward areas is fierce, Murphy has made the most of his chances this term, having scored once and assisted three times in five Premier League appearances – all but one from the bench – as well as assisting once in the Champions League.

Eddie Howe is a huge fan of the 28-year-old who has also put his body on the line for Newcastle this season – evidenced when he came back from a dislocated shoulder after less than two weeks and defied doctors’ orders before damaging it again against Arsenal.

Murphy signed a six-year deal with the club back in 2021, but they’re now ready to bolster his wages whilst also likely extending by another year at least.

A year’s extension on his current terms would keep him at the club until 2028 – the same year that Bruno Guimaraes, Alexander Isak, Sandro Tonali, Harvey Barnes and Tino Livramento are tied down until.

Murphy remaining at the club for as long as those big-name recent signings highlights just how highly he is thought of by Howe, and how he’s likely going to be an important part of his plans going forwards.

He’s made 158 Newcastle appearances so far in his career and that tally might well be a lot more come the end of his career given he looks to be extending his time at St James’ Park even further.

