A host of clubs from around Europe are showing an interest in signing Newcastle midfielder Isaac Hayden, TEAMtalk understands.

Hayden has suffered an injury-plagued campaign, but the 26-year-old was surprisingly left out of Newcastle’s final 25-man squad for the second half of the Premier League season.

Now Hayden is left with the option of staying in England and not playing, or going to play in Europe to see action.

Most of the major leagues are closed, however, there some big teams who are ready to offer Hayden a lifeline.

Sparta Prague and Basel are both keen, whilst a number of Russian top-flight clubs are interested. They include Spartak Moscow, Lokomotiv Moscow and Sochi.

Turkish clubs are also keen, including struggling Galatasaray – indeed Turkey could also be the landing spot for Hayden’s team-mate Jamal Lewis, who has also been left out of the squad.

The Northern Ireland left-back turned down a move to Championship Birmingham on deadline day. However, he has a number of options that include Trabzonspor.

Another member of the squad left out was Ciaran Clark, and like Hayden and Lewis, has offers emanating from Turkey.

However, it is believed that a move to Major League Soccer could be an option for the Irish international – who shunned interest from Middlesbrough before the window closed.

Newcastle face Tottenham Botman threat

Meanwhile, Tottenham risk a war with Newcastle after defensive favourite Sven Botman featured on a reported three-man summer shortlist.

The Lille centre-back was the top target for the Premier League’s new financial superpower in the January transfer window. Botman wasn’t allowed to leave the Ligue 1 side last month, but it seems just a matter of time before he is on the move.

He has a number of European clubs eyeing him up. AC Milan were also interested in a winter swoop.

And now The Telegraph are claiming that Spurs have joined the race, which will once again gain traction come the end of the season.

Fabio Paratici, their football director, is said to be surveying young players in the 22-year-old’s position. It is one where the north London club need reinforcements.

Of course, Antonio Conte utilises a 3-4-3 formation. And his current options don’t seem up to scratch.

They’ve also yet to truly replace both Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld. So that is a priority for the next window.

As well as Botman, Inter Milan’s Alessandro Bastoni, 22, and RB Leipzig’s Josko Gvardiol, 20, are potentials for Tottenham.

