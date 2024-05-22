Exclusive: Newcastle plot amazing triple swoop as Howe eyes Champions League return

Newcastle are stepping up their recruitment and hope to have two new signings confirmed by the end of the week, with another target now in their sights, TEAMtalk can confirm.

Eddie Howe has made it clear he wants additions and needs squad depth to help their bid to qualify for the Champions League next season.

Tosin Adarabioyo now has a verbal agreement with the club and his negotiations over a Bosman move from Fulham are described as 99 per cent complete by sources.

The Magpies have been the front runners for his signature since January and are set to land him as one of their first summer recruits.

Lloyd Kelly is also set to sign and become another out-of-contract star to leave his side for a Premier League rival.

Spurs were also keen but Newcastle have gazumped the pack and are set to add Kelly to their defence which will be bolstered by two new additions shortly.

Newcastle preparing exciting swoop for highly-rated winger

That is only the beginning of the Magpies’ summer though and they have another major target in mind, with the club very keen on Crystal Palace ace Michael Olise and seriously considering a bid for the future superstar.

He is a player with huge interest due to his level of talent and Manchester United have done a lot of work in the background trying to secure his signature under their new regime.

TEAMtalk can reveal that they are still seen by sources as the favourites but the project and trajectory of Newcastle is attractive to players.

Newcastle have been expected to step up their transfer activity this season given the huge boost to their transfer coffers that their owners have promised.

They are now seen as a club that have a very real chance to break into the top six and push for a place in the Champions League on a regular basis.

Palace want the full release clause for their star player and it will be just under £60million to pry him away from the London side. He will depart this summer and sources have been clear that there is no push from the Frenchman to leave but he is ready for the next step.

The size and financial power of the Magpies will give them a chance and sources have been clear that they expect them to launch a bid in the coming weeks.

