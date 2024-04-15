Newcastle huge admirers of Bundesliga striker as scouting efforts ramped up amid Man Utd, Chelsea interest

Newcastle United are intensifying their scouting of RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko as they look to beat Manchester United and Chelsea to his signature, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

Newcastle are getting their plans together in preparation for what is regarded as a vitally important window in the club’s journey by many inside St James’ Park. A new striker is a key area for the club to bolster, with Callum Wilson expected to depart at the end of the season.

One player who has been watched on numerous occasions is Leipzig star Sesko, who is seen as a very good option by Newcastle recruitment chiefs. His age, profile and the potential he holds are seen as ideal markers for a new first-team player.

The 20-year-old is much admired by clubs around Europe and in the Premier League, too. Man Utd and Chelsea have both taken time to analyse and watch him in action.

He is not at the top of Man Utd or Chelsea’s wish lists at the moment, though there could be a battle for his services if either of those clubs misses out on key striker targets.

The bid needed to land the Slovenia international is £43million. That fee is considered cheap due to the current market for strikers, which is another reason Newcastle are so keen due to their battles with Profit and Sustainability rules.

The Magpies are hampered with how much of their Saudi trillions they can spend and will have to sell players before they can safely splash out on new talent.

There have been rumours of the potential sale of a star player, but TEAMtalk sources have emphatically shut down that speculation.

Newcastle love Benjamin Sesko potential

The plan is to bring in more talented players who are good enough to feature straight away but also have the potential to become top stars in the Premier League.

The hope is that this will bolster Newcastle’s squad and help them to become consistent challengers for the Champions League positions.

This summer is viewed as a huge one for the club, as they aim to build for a far more successful campaign in 2024-25.

