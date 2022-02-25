Newcastle United and Crystal Palace are among a host of Premier League and Championship sides tracking National League starlet Josh Stones, TEAMtalk understands.

The 18-year-old striker is playing regularly for Guiseley in the National League North, the sixth tier of English football. He has made 11 appearances so far this campaign and opened his goalscoring account during a 1-0 victory over Telford back in December.

Stones is impressing teams across the country and is also a part of the England schoolboy setup. He captained the U18 side during their recent match against Palace’s academy. The young ace also found the net as the match ended 1-1.

TEAMtalk has learned that plenty of English sides were in attendance to watch Stones, setting up a transfer race ahead of the summer.

The most unlikely clubs former England internationals have played for

Palace were impressed after the teenager starred against them, but they face competition from Premier League rivals Newcastle for his services.

The Magpies went big on senior players in January, spending £40million on Bruno Guimaraes and £25m on Chris Wood. However, they still want to focus on young talent as part of their long-term project and are targeting Josh Stones as a result.

The other top-flight clubs involved in the striker pursuit are Wolves, Burnley and Watford. TEAMtalk understands they are joined by Championship sides Huddersfield and Middlesbrough, as well as League One outfit Sunderland.

Eddie Howe gives Bruno Guimaraes verdict

Meanwhile, Eddie Howe has promised central midfielder Bruno Guimaraes that opportunities will come at St James’ Park.

Guimaraes was the most expensive of Newcastle’s January arrivals, although he has only been given late substitute appearances so far.

Manager Howe has now promised that the Brazilian will get his chance as Newcastle face an important end to the campaign.

“Bruno is keen to play and show what he can do to help the team,” Howe told a press conference. “He’s trained very, very well and, mentally, he is in a good place.

Bruno Guimaraes promised more opportunities at Newcastle after slow start Bruno Guimaraes has been promised more opportunities by Eddie Howe at Newcastle after slow start since arrival fell Lyon

“He understands the team has been performing well. The chemistry in the midfield has been very good.

“He’s an intelligent player and I think he understands his position. We also know what’s on the horizon. We have a lot of games to come.

“The fixture congestion will be packed as the season unfolds. So he will have a lot of opportunities to cement his place in the team.”

READ MORE: Contract dispute gives Newcastle hope of closing snare on familiar Ligue 1 star