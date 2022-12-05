Newcastle are ready to join the chase for Fulham and United States defender Antonee Robinson, according to TEAMtalk sources.

Robinson has caught the eye for Fulham on their return to the Premier League this season and the jet-heeled full-back has also impressed for USA at the World Cup.

The 25-year-old helped USA keep a clean sheet in the goalless draw with England last week and played a key role in helping the Americans reach the last 16, where they were knocked out by the Netherlands.

Newcastle are in the market for a new left-back, with centre-back Dan Burn currently playing at full-back in Eddie Howe’s starting XI.

Howe is keen for a specialist left-back to be added to his squad as Newcastle look to continue their surprise bid for a top four finish and Robinson is on his list of targets.

Robinson, who started his career at Everton before joining Wigan Athletic and then Fulham, is also thought to be a target for Inter Milan as they look to boost their left-back options.

Robin Gosens has struggled to cement a place since joining Inter in January. They also have Federico Dimarco and Dalbert, but the latter is out of contract at the end of the season.

Therefore, there may be an opportunity for Robinson to move there for what would be the first venture abroad of his club career.

Interestingly, he almost joined AC Milan back when his Wigan spell was ending, but the move fell through for an irregular heart rhythm that he was soon treated for.

Fulham braced for battle to keep Antonee Robinson

The speedy defender, who is the archetypal modern full-back, is entering the final 18 months of his contract at Fulham and the West London club are bracing themselves for interest in Robinson.

At left-back, Newcastle have Matt Targett, Jamal Lewis and Paul Dummett under contract. Targett arrived last January from Aston Villa, but Lewis has barely been used this season and Dummett is out of contract at the end of June.

Robinson, 25, might help them evolve their options in the position. The Milton Keynes-born star has started 13 Premier League matches this season.

In total, he has played 82 times for Fulham across his career, scoring three goals and providing four assists.

