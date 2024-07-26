Exclusive: Newcastle boosted in quest to keep Gordon from Liverpool grasp as truths over links to Chelsea star emerge

Newcastle are hopeful they can convince Anthony Gordon to sign a new deal this summer

TEAMtalk can reveal Newcastle United are confident Anthony Gordon will remain at St James’ Park this summer, while new information has come to light on their interest in Chelsea winger Noni Madueke.

Newcastle have been in the spotlight during the summer transfer window due to their need to generate funds to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

In late June, they accepted a £33m bid from Brighton for wideman Yankuba Minteh, but speculation mounted that they may have to sell star players Alexander Isak, Bruno Guimaraes, and Gordon, too.

With the latter, Liverpool were repeatedly linked with the former Everton star, and even Manchester City were said to be keeping tabs on the 23-year-old – who moved to the north east in a £45m deal in January 2023.

And after last season, where he scored 12 goals and bagged 11 assists for Newcastle and got called up to the England squad for the Euros, it is not hard to see why.

Going by Newcastle manager Eddie Howe’s reaction over the Gordon transfer links, he certainly doesn’t want to lose the England international this summer.

Earlier this week, he said: “I’d welcome Anthony back with three arms if I had them. He’s an integral part of what we’re doing. We’ve had no conversations over the summer where it has been fractious or negative.

“He’s always been the Anthony Gordon who has given absolutely everything to Newcastle and I want to make that clear to all our supporters. Anthony needs a bit of a break but by the time he comes back, he’ll be ready to go.

“He’s such an important player for us. We didn’t want to lose anybody. Why would we want to lose our best players? We fought really hard to make the right decisions but in those last few weeks it was very, very difficult.”

Incidentally, Gordon, who has two years left on his Newcastle contract, is currently on his summer break after being part of England’s Euros squad over the past month.

Newcastle confident over Gordon’s future

Upon his return, the winger could be presented with a new and improved deal by the Magpies, with TEAMtalk previously revealing the club are preparing a lucrative proposal to extend his stay with the Toon.

Now, our sources can confirm that Newcastle are growing in confidence that Gordon, who is valued at £100m by the club, will be with them for at least the upcoming Premier League season.

However, more exits may be needed to fund their summer transfer plans. Reports suggest Paraguay international Miguel Almiron could be heading out of St James’ Park in the coming weeks, with an unnamed Saudi Pro League team said to be interested in the 30-year-old.

He could reportedly bring Newcastle, where 80 per cent of the club is owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), £30m in transfer funds and that could be used to buy another winger.

Chelsea star gets Newcastle’s attention

TEAMtalk also understands the Magpies are interested in bringing Chelsea winger Noni Madueke to St James’ Park.

The 22-year-old wanted to leave the Blues in January due to a lack of game time, just a year on from his £28.5m move from PSV Eindhoven, but ended up staying.

That may have been the right decision as he earned more minutes under then-manager Mauricio Pochettino but if he cannot get guaranteed game time at Stamford Bridge, the England Under-21 international may look to move on again.

The ex-Tottenham academy player, whose contract runs until 2030, could cost upwards of £35m but due to Todd Boehly’s seismic spending since becoming Chelsea owner, they may want more than that for his services.