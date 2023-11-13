Exclusive: Newcastle identify Bundesliga star as January target with Howe desperate to strengthen key position

Newcastle are plotting a move for Bayer Leverkusen and Germany defender Jonathan Tah to ease their defensive issues, TEAMtalk understands.

Magpies boss Eddie Howe has made a new centre-back one of his top priorities in the January transfer window after losing Sven Botman and Dan Burn to serious injuries.

Newcastle were already short of centre-back cover before the injuries and Howe accepts they need to strengthen in that area if they are to compete in the Premier League and Champions League.

Tah has been a long-term target for a number of Premier League after impressing for club and country over the last few years.

The 27-year-old has been in superb form for Bayer Leverkusen helping them to the top of the Bundesliga and also to maximum points in the Europa League.

Tah is entering the final 18 months of his contract at Bayer and the German club could find themselves vulnerable to offers for the defender due to his contract situation.

Bayer will be reluctant to lose Tah as they look to maintain their push for the Bundesliga title, but Newcastle could test their resolve if they firm up their interest in January.

