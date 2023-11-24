Exclusive: Newcastle make official approach for Bundesliga goalscorer second to Harry Kane

TEAMtalk can confirm that Newcastle have begun the process of trying to bring Serhou Guirassy to the club and have spoken with the players’ agents and Stuttgart about the structure of a deal.

Newcastle are set for a busy January as they look to strengthen their squad and cover a multitude of injuries and suspensions. Midfield and forward targets are on the club’s radar and they have already started to make moves on key targets such as Guirassy.

The 27-year-old has been superb for the Bundesliga side this season, scoring an incredible 15 goals in just nine league appearances so far. He is the second highest scorer in the league behind Harry Kane, who has 17 goals for Bayern Munich.

He is not short of options and a release clause of just £15million has made him a viable option for a number of sides. Sources close to the player are expectant of a domino effect with offers after the first move is made and a club puts the money on the table.

Newcastle have all but made that move, verbally stating to his agents and the German club that they are ready to pay the release clause in full and bring Guirassy to St. James’ Park in the winter window.

Sources also say that the Guinea international would be keen to play in the Premier League and test himself at the best level possible. Newcastle would not be making this move without confidence that he is ready to play in the famous black and white stripes.

READ MORE: Newcastle in pursuit of Champions League opponent as Howe targets versatile defender

The forward signed for Stuttgart in the summer of 2022, after a loan spell at the club, in a deal worth £7.5 million and is contracted until 2026. Many saw this as a risk at the time with the deal being worth four years.

However the release clause is now seen as a disadvantage for Stuttgart as £15 million for one of Europe’s top goal scorers is seen as a steal.

Sources believe that Guirassy will leave the club in January and Newcastle are the first side to have made an official move.

Newcastle eye up Everton’s Calvert-Lewin

TEAMtalk revealed earlier this week that Eddie Howe’s side are planning a shock move for Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

The Magpies are seriously considering the idea of signing an attacker on loan in January to bolster their options for the second half of the season. Calvert-Lewin is heading into the final 18 months of his contract at Goodison Park.

Calvert-Lewin is reportedly determined to help Everton through their current difficulties as they fight their 10-point deduction and potential relegation battle.

Newcastle join Arsenal in their long-standing interest of the Everton attacker and have put him back on their watchlist as he returns to form.

DON’T MISS: Elite Man Utd source suggests Chelsea or Newcastle could steal top-performing star from Ten Hag grasp