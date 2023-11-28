Newcastle United won’t move for Paris Sant-Germain’s Hugo Ekitike in January as they pursue other targets, TEAMtalk has learned.

Newcastle are set for a busy January transfer window as they look to strengthen the squad and cover a multitude of injuries and suspensions. Midfield and forward targets are on the club’s radar and they have already started to make moves on players of interest such as Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy.

However, one name that won’t go away is Paris Saint-Germain forward Ekitike with the striker continuously linked with a move to the club in the winter window. Some reports have suggested that he is a key target for the Magpies this January but TEAMtalk sources have given a different story.

Sources state that the striker is a player who is liked by some members of the Newcastle hierarchy but that the swing is majorly against bringing him in at this stage. Newcastle are focussed on other targets such as Guirassy and will not make a move for Ekitike this winter.

There has been a push by influential people at the club to bring the French talent into the side but that is falling on deaf ears with the majority leaning away from him due to the view that he is inexperienced and untested, especially at the level of the Premier League.

READ MORE: Aston Villa line up shock bid for £25m Arsenal star Arteta isn’t convinced by, as Newcastle watch on

Neves tops Newcastle midfielder list

Manager Eddie Howe is keen to add players in the upcoming window including a midfielder and another forward. They were given a boost recently when EPL sides voted in favour of affiliate clubs doing business meaning they can sign players from the Saudi Pro League such as Ruben Neves.

The former Wolves man will be available on loan in the winter window and the Magpies are favourites to sign Neves following the vote. Sources close to player have stated that a deal could wait until the summer as the 26-year-old is keen to move permanently and not only on a short-term loan.

Targets such as Neves will take precedent meaning there will be no room for the likes of Ekitike in the January window.

The striker has struggled to adapt to life at PSG and the club have been left disappointed by the lack of impact from the 6’4 frontman.

The 21-year-old has been regarded one of the top talents in France for a number of years but has lagged in the last season or so and has only managed one appearance this season for his side. The French champions signed the forward permanently from Reims in July in a deal worth £25million.

There is scope for a loan move being sanctioned in January and, despite the chances of moving to the Premier League and Newcastle United being off the cards, there are several clubs around Europe who would be keen to bring in the France under-21 international.

DON’T MISS: ‘Genuinely interested’ – Newcastle tipped to beat West Ham to talented PSG striker in January