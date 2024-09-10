Exclusive: Newcastle safe from Turkish advances, with Howe to keep key player for now

Despite some rumours about interest from Fenerbahce in Kieran Trippier, TEAMtalk can confirm that there the Turkish outfit do not want to sign the Newcastle right-back.

The Super Lig leaders are still working to strengthen the squad in the last days of the transfer window – which closes on September 13.

Some new signings will certainly be made by the team coached by Jose Mourinho, but the Newcastle player is not among the names at the top of Fener’s list.

Although Trippier’s contract expires in 2026, the form of Tino Livramento with the Magpies will reduce his space on the pitch – and minutes played – and he will turn 34 on September 19.

These are all elements which could allow the Turkish club to negotiate a suitable transfer formula, but Fener remain not interested in Trippier.

Not only that: Newcastle, as things stand, are quite adamant regarding his possible departure.

The English club, in fact, which until January cannot make a move on the market except for some free agents, considers Trippier a key player.

Newcastle wants to play a leading role in the Premier League, based on a large squad, and would not want to reduce their competitiveness with his possible exit.

Fenerbahce were the third Turkish club credited with interest in Trippier, after Eyuspor and Galatasaray, but the former move will certainly not be taking place.

Newcastle on right-back search

While Trippier is staying for now, there could soon be a swell in the right-back position at St James’ Park.

Denzel Dumfries has been linked with a Newcastle move in January.

Given he has entered the final year of his Inter Milan contract, a move could be a simple one.

But if one right-back comes in, there’s a chance Eddie Howe’s desire to keep Trippier could be lessened.

Where are they now – January 2022

Trippier was the first big-name signing of the PIF era of Newcastle, in January 2022.

He was joined at the club by Bruno Guimaraes, Dan Burn and Chris Wood.

The former pair have been very useful players for the Magpies, both racking up more than 100 appearances for the club.

Guimaraes has become one of the best midfielders in the Premier League.

Trippier was recently seen as one of the best right-backs in the top flight, having registered 17 assists in the past two campaigns.

But this term, he’s played just 32 league minutes, and though Howe suggests he’s a key player, it’s not being reflected in his game time.

