Exclusive: Newcastle star likely to leave in January amid interest from Everton and MLS, Saudi clubs

Newcastle winger Miguel Almrion was close to leaving St James’ Park over the summer and TEAMtalk understands that there is a good chance he’ll depart in January.

The Magpies have had a positive start to the season, picking up 11 points from six Premier League matches so far, leaving them two points behind the top four.

Newcastle received some criticism for not spending big in the summer transfer window as many fans thought it had left them no stronger than last season.

One of the reasons for this was the fact that they were hamstrung by the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules (PSR), leaving them in a position where they were forced into selling players.

Almiron was one of the players close to leaving over the summer. He had plenty of interest in him, including from Everton, and his sale would have allowed Newcastle to push for the likes of Michael Olise.

Eddie Howe is a big fan of Almiron and was hopeful he would stay, which he ultimately did. However, there is no guarantee that he will still be with the Magpies after January.

Sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that there is ‘major interest’ in Almiron from MLS and the Saudi Pro League, as well as from France and Germany.

EXCLUSIVE: Liverpool eye in-form Premier League winger to replace Salah but face Arsenal, Newcastle competition

Everton considered summer move for Almiron – sources

TEAMtalk understands that Everton held interest in Almiron in the summer but viewed him as a last resort option after missing out on other winger targets such as Yankuba Minteh, Jaden Philogene and Ernest Nuamah.

The Toffees could be tempted to make a move for Almiron in January though if their off-field issues are resolved and new owners are in place in time.

Newcastle wanted a full sale of Almiron in the summer, as that would have allowed them to use his saved wages and transfer fee to bring in new attacking reinforcements.

That put Everton off a late bid for the Paraguayan international but TEAMtalk sources say that clubs from MLS and the Saudi Pro League remain keen.

Almiron earns around £60,000-per-week with the Magpies and has made it clear that his next club will have to match or better those terms.

Sources close to the player have stated that January could be an ‘interesting month’ for Almiron. North Carolina-based club Charlotte FC opened talks in the summer and are still keen to complete a deal for the 30-year-old.

Contact between Charlotte and Almiron’s representatives is ongoing and they are hopeful that they can convince him to make the move this winter.

Almiron out, Mbeumo in for Newcastle?

Meanwhile, Newcastle have been successful in tying down star winger Anthony Gordon to a new long-term contract, but they could still sign a new winger in January if Almiron leaves.

As we exclusively revealed on Monday, Newcastle are one of several Premier League clubs making regular checks on in-form Brentford attacker Bryan Mbeumo.

Liverpool and Arsenal are also admirers of the 25-year-old, who has started the season in red-hot form for Brentford with five goals in the opening six Premier League games, including spectacular efforts against Tottenham and West Ham.

Thomas Frank has previously said that he wouldn’t be surprised if Mbeumo joined a top club in the future and Newcastle are poised to join the race for him in January.

DON’T MISS: Eddie Howe one of FOUR concrete Man Utd manager targets as Ratcliffe eyes ‘best of British’

IN FOCUS: Almiron’s decline under Eddie Howe