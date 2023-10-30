Exclusive: Newcastle targets emerge as PIF ready to green light moves from Saudi Pro League

TEAMtalk understands that PIF have made it clear to Newcastle United’s hierarchy that they are willing to green-light deals between them and the Saudi Pro League in January.

Sources have confirmed to us that Newcastle are considering their options in the light of Sandro Tonali’s 10-month ban for his involvement in a betting scandal in his native Italy.

Newcastle have been alerted to options including Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips – but the avenue of bringing players from the Pro League could be an attractive one.

Newcastle do have Financial Fair Play issues to consider, so a big outlay in January – whilst not impossible – is not a likely scenario for them, especially as they have other areas of their squad they want to bolster.

So PIF have now confirmed the option of bringing players from the Pro League – where they own the four biggest clubs – Al-Ittihad, Al-Nassr, Al-Ahli and Al-Hilal – is something being looked at.

TT understands that Ruben Neves is a player that is highly thought of at St James’ Park – as is Spaniard Gabri Veiga. That aside there are also the likes of N’Golo Kante, Marcelo Brozovic and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

A source confirmed: “The option of getting players on-loan from the Pro-League is something that has been discussed. It is possibly the best option – given we are talking about players already owned by PIF.

“However, all options are being considered and the club are looking at players from England and beyond, nothing has been decided yet.”

Newcastle are back in action on Wednesday evening when they head to Old Trafford to face Manchester United in the last 16 of the Carabao Cup.

