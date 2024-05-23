Exclusive: Quadruple Newcastle exit possible as fourth star joins Almiron, Wilson in considering future

Newcastle United have had a disappointing season compared to their recent high standards and club chiefs are already starting to work on building a squad capable of taking them back into the Champions League places next term.

However, the Magpies are hamstrung by profit and sustainability rules and will therefore have to sell players to make space in the squad and raise funds. This will in turn allow some new faces to join Eddie Howe’s squad.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that four players are weighing up their futures and might leave before next season begins.

The first is striker Callum Wilson. As previously reported, the Englishman is now seen as a sellable asset and has interest from rival clubs in England, plus sides in Spain and Saudi Arabia. Newcastle are eager to cash-in on Wilson and bring in another centre-forward who can battle Alexander Isak for the No 9 shirt.

Wilson will leave this summer and while sources state that he has loved his time at St James’ Park, the 32-year-old is ready to pick up more game time elsewhere.

Winger Miguel Almiron is also coming towards the end of his time at Newcastle. The creative attacker has become a cult hero on Tyneside but is now emerging as a target for Atletico Madrid, clubs in Italy and teams in the Saudi Pro League.

Almiron holds good value and can be shifted on by Newcastle to make way for Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise, who is very highly rated among Magpies officials.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that goalkeeper Nick Pope can be added to the list of Newcastle’s potential sales this summer. The shot-stopper has been fantastic for Howe since his £10million switch from Burnley but there is a growing chance he will depart.

Newcastle transfers: Nick Pope, Bruno Guimaraes futures uncertain

Pope’s injuries have been problematic and have caused him to miss large portions of the club’s games, while his shoulder injury could cause more issues in the future and this has forced Newcastle to search for a new No 1.

This would in turn see Pope sitting on the bench, while Aaron Ramsdale is one player the club has eyes on. Sources state that Pope will not want to be a backup and he is another who could leave.

Pope might be followed out of the exit door by influential midfielder Bruno Guimaraes. As exclusively reported, Arsenal signing Guimaraes is something that can happen this summer, as Mikel Arteta is a huge fan of the Brazilian ace. There is belief among sources that he could be signed for around £80m in the coming months.

Guimaraes is a player Newcastle do not want to part with. However, the 26-year-old is keen to play at the highest level and a move to London would be of interest, especially to Arsenal.

