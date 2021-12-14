Tottenham are willing to listen to offers for Dele Alli in next month’s transfer window and TEAMtalk can now reveal one of the clubs that have made initial enquiries is Newcastle.

Alli’s fall from grace at Spurs started when he was left out of the side by Jose Mourinho and after new Spurs boss Antonio Conte also decided he didn’t want the former England midfielder in his squad, it appears the bell is tolling for him in north London.

Now we have been informed that Newcastle have made it clear that they are interested in taking Alli on loan next month. However, they want a clause inserted into the contract that would give them the option to buy the player – if they cling on to their Premier League status.

Newcastle are looking to make a big splash in the transfer market next month. Indeed, their new Saudi Arabian owners are striving to give manager Eddie Howe every chance of pulling them clear of the relegation zone in the Premier League.

And it seems Alli is a player they believe they can extract from Tottenham. That is despite doubts that the player will want to move to the North East.

PSG held talks with Spurs over a move for Alli last summer. However, our sources suggest they have shown no interest in reviving that interest now.

So as far as Alli is concerned, the 25-year-old may have to temper his expectations a little to gain regular football.

The attacking midfielder’s reputation is dwindling fast, having started just 22 league games in two years.

But Tottenham will be hoping that Alli excels on loan and then earns them a decent transfer fee in the summer.

Tottenham, Arsenal ordered to up Vlahovic bids

Meanwhile, Arsenal and Tottenham have been told to stump up a further €20million for a highly-rated striker, according to reports.

Arsenal want to sign a new goalscorer as they look to move on from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette. Aubameyang was left out of the squad for Saturday’s win over Southampton after a disciplinary breach.

It is not the first time the captain has been left at home for such an issue. He missed the north London derby in March due to appearing late for a team meeting.

Lacazette, meanwhile, is exploring possible next destinations, with his Arsenal contract set to expire in June.

Their rivals Tottenham have Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and Lucas Moura available in attack. However, reports continue to suggest Kane could leave in 2022 after failing to secure a summer exit.

The England international is hoping to win major trophies. He has a chance of doing that under Antonio Conte at Spurs, although more hope can be given by Man City.

Both clubs are looking at Fiorentina’s Dusan Vlahovic as a potential solution. The striker is on 17 goals from just 18 appearances this campaign.

Vlahovic price tag on the rise

21-year-old Vlahovic is clearly going right to the top, but his next destination remains unknown.

Arsenal have previously been preparing a bid worth €80m (£68m). But Goal, citing reports in Italy, write that it will not be sufficient.

The Serbian’s price tag has risen to €100m (£85m) in recent weeks. That is because of Vlahovic’s electric form in Serie A.

He is on seven goals in his last five outings. He has managed braces in victories over AC Milan and Salernitana since November 19.

Despite the links, Fiorentina chief Rocco Commisso is keen to remind everyone that Vlahovic is their property right now.

