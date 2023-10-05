Exclusive: Newcastle open talks over handing elite defender and Mbappe conqueror bumper new deal

Newcastle are to ramp up talks with defender Fabian Schar over a new contract, while talks with two other United stars over extending their stays will also soon be on the agenda, TEAMtalk understands.

Schar has been a cornerstone of the Newcastle side since Eddie Howe took charge of the club with the Swiss stopper one of the first names on the teamsheet. Indeed, he has recently clocked up 150 appearances for the Magpies, proving one of the best signings in many seasons and making a mockery of the £3m fee that then-boss Rafa Benitez paid to Deportivo La Coruna for his services.

Schar scored a brilliant goal in Newcastle’s 4-1 hammering of PSG on Wednesday as the Geordies enjoyed a truly spectacular evening on the return of Champions League football to St James’ Park after a 20-year absence. Schar put in a dominating display at the heart of the defence alongside Jamaal Lascelles as the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Randal Kolo Muani and Co were kept at arm’s length, before the Swiss star capped off a sensational performance with a brilliant strike in added-on time.

Now TEAMtalk can reveal that talks over a new deal to extend the 31-year-old’s stay at St James’ Park are already underway with Schar’s representatives. These talks are set to ramp up in the coming days and weeks as the Magpies strive to nail down the 6ft in defender.

Newcastle are in a hurry to lock the 77-times capped Switzerland international down as we can reveal there is interest in his services from the Saudi Pro League.

However, we understand Schar, who turns 32 in December, wants to remain at Newcastle and the club are confident a new deal will soon be agreed.

READ MORE: Comparing every Premier League squad’s cost to its league position in 2023/24

Newcastle also move to tie down Joelinton and Sean Longstaff

We can also reveal the Magpies are looking to hand extensions too for another pair of stars who have become intergral under Howe.

And while midfield pair Sean Longstaff and Joelinton are both contracted to St James’ Park until 2025, Howe is keen to lock down their futures and reward them for their fine recent fine.

Brazilian star Joelinton was a one-time club record £40m signing from Hoffenheim in summer 2019 and, while he struggled to find his form at first, he has become a hugely-reliable performer under Howe’s guidance.

Longstaff, meanwhile, has underlined his qualities once again in recent weeks with a string of superb displays that serve as a reminder why the homegrown talent was once a target for Manchester United.

Arguably now in the form of his life on Tyneside, Longstaff was also on the scoresheet on Wednesday night against the Ligue 1 giants and has two goals to his name in five starts so far this season.

In total, Longstaff has appeared on 144 occasions for Newcastle, scoring 10 times, having made his debut for the club back in August 2018.

DON’T MISS: ‘Enthusiasm and desire takes you a long way’ – Pundits rave over Newcastle pummelling of PSG in Champions League