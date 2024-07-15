Newcastle are plotting a move for Leeds winger Wilfried Gnonto as they look to bolster their attacking options for next season, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

Eddie Howe is looking to bring in a replacement for Miguel Almiron, who continues to be heavily linked with a move to Saudi Arabia for around £30m.

Leeds are facing a battle to keep hold of a number of their top stars following their failure to win promotion back to the Premier League last season.

They have already lost talented 18-year-old midfielder Archie Gray to Tottenham, while Crysencio Summerville remains a target for multiple Premier League sides including Liverpool.

Gnonto was eager to depart Elland Road last summer. Everton had a number of bids knocked back for the winger and TEAMtalk sources say he is keen on a move to the Premier League in this summer’s transfer window.

Italy international Gnonto helped Leeds reach the Championship play-off final last season, chipping in with nine goals and three assists in just 26 starts across all competitions.

Newcastle to rival Everton for Leeds winger

Everton remain interested in Gnonto along with several other clubs, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk.

Sean Dyche has made signing a new winger a priority as with Arnaut Danjuma now back at Villarreal, his only natural wide options are Dwight McNeil, Harrison and veteran Ashley Young.

Gnonto remains high on Everton’s shortlist, along with Napoli star Jesper Lindstrom.

But TEAMtalk can reveal that Newcastle are now ready to join the chase for the Gnonto.

The 20-year-old forward can play anywhere across the front line and Howe is keen to add more firepower and versatility to his squad for next season.

Gnonto could be an ideal replacement for Almiron on the right wing and he could also provide cover for Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson up front.

It’s also worth noting that Wilson could be another player to depart St James’ Park this summer as the Magpies look to generate funds from player sales.

Leeds are bracing themselves for offers for Gnonto with the club likely to be forced to cash-in on several stars to balance the books at Elland Road.

The Whites stood firm on their £30m valuation of the Italian last summer TEAMtalk sources suggest that they won’t accept lower than £25m this time around.

Gnonto tried to force a move away from Leeds 12 months ago but is wary of doing so again, at least publicly, as he doesn’t want his relationship with fans and the club to be damaged.

We understand though that the player’s entourage expect him to move this summer.

