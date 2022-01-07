Newcastle have reportedly launched an improved offer as they look to sign a Ligue 1 star this month.

The Magpies completed their first transfer of the PIF era earlier on Friday as England international Kieran Trippier joined from Atletico. The transfer cost Newcastle £12m plus add-ons, with Trippier penning a two-and-a-half-year deal on Tyneside.

On the switch, Trippier said: “I’m so happy to be joining Newcastle. Everyone knows the fans are unbelievably passionate and I will give my absolute all for them. I can’t wait to get to work.

“Thank you to everyone at NUFC and the fans for the very warm welcome I have received so far.”

He is unlikely to be the only defender to join Eddie Howe’s side in January. They are hoping to sign a new centre-back to partner Jamaal Lascelles at St James’ Park.

And according to The Athletic, the Magpies have submitted an improved bid for Lille’s Sven Botman.

The report does not reveal how much the offer is worth, although Lille value Botman at £30m.

Newcastle are now waiting to find out if they will able to land the 21-year-old, or if more money will have to be put up.

Todd Cantwell wanted by Newcastle and Liverpool as Norwich exit looms Todd Cantwell needs to leave Norwich and Newcastle are ready to pay the money to get the 23 year old

Botman is keen to try out the Premier League, having featured in the Eredivisie and Ligue 1 so far in his career.

However, a transfer is ultimately up to Lille. They want to keep the Dutchman around but may have to sell to boost their finances.

Botman appeared in all but one of Lille’s league matches last season as they won the French title for the first time in 10 years.

Newcastle boss talks Trippier arrival

Meanwhile, Howe has welcomed Trippier to Newcastle and spoken about the financial incentives involved in the deal.

“I am really pleased to welcome Kieran to Newcastle United,” he said. “I have long admired his abilities and have followed his career. So when the opportunity arose to secure him, we didn’t hesitate.

“A lot of hard work has gone into planning for the January transfer window long before the month began. It is clear in how quickly we have been able to complete this move.

“I would like to thank everyone involved, particularly our owners. I’m very much looking forward to working with Kieran again on the training pitch.”

As for the perception that Trippier has just signed for the money, Howe added: “Kieran hasn’t come for the financial benefits of the contract. He’s come for the club and for the challenge that the team faces at the current time, but also the longer-term vision, so I think that’s a massive thing for the football club.

“Hopefully with his signing, other players around the world will potentially look at that and share his dream and his vision for what he sees. That’s a big thing for us.”

READ MORE: Wantaway Man Utd star has ‘refused’ Newcastle with dream move possible on one condition