Fabrizio Romano delivers telling update on Newcastle chase for Juventus playmaker Matias Soule

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Newcastle United’s chase for Juventus attacking midfielder Matias Soule.

Eddie Howe is expected to be active again in the upcoming January transfer window as the Magpies boss continues to deal with a mountain of injury issues at St James’ Park.

One area of the pitch that Howe is looking to bolster is bringing in a new No.10, with Soule considered a viable option for Newcastle.

The 20-year-old attacking talent is currently starring on loan at Frosinone this season and has also been linked with the likes of Tottenham and Crystal Palace.

It was reported that Juventus officials are poised to meet with Newcastle counterparts over the coming days to discuss the sale of Soule, with reports in Italy suggesting a deal was close to being struck to bring the Argentine to Tyneside.

However, Romano has seemingly poured cold water on their hopes of striking a deal, judging by his latest comments anyway.

Speaking to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column, Romano explained that Soule won’t be leaving his loan spell at Frosinone early, so a January move can’t happen. There is also ongoing dialogue over Juventus keeping the player at the club by handing him a new contract.

Juve see Soule as future star

Romano adds that Juve rate Soule very highly and that he is seen as a part of their future.

To that end, it appears that Newcastle‘s hopes of signing him are slim at best, which will come as a frustrating news to Howe.

Romano said: “I’ve had some fans asking me about Newcastle links with Juventus youngster Matias Soule, who is currently on loan at Frosinone. My understanding is that there is nothing concrete there, and he won’t be ending his loan spell at Frosinone this January.

“Of course I’m not surprised to see stories about a player like this as he’s a really great talent, he’s been doing doing fantastic.

“Still, Juventus consider him an important part of their future, and there are talks over a new deal ongoing. I’m also sure the Argentina national team will be tracking him for his first senior call-up soon.”

Newcastle will be looking to bounce back from their 3-0 loss to Everton last time out when they head to Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday.

