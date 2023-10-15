Fabrizio Romano shuts down Newcastle hopes of La Liga raid, with Italian giants set to win race

Newcastle United are not actively in the chase for Real Betis star Juan Miranda, according to Fabrizio Romano – with the 23-year-old instead poised to join Milan in Serie A.

Miranda is a left-back who spent time in the Betis youth setup before moving to Barcelona’s academy in 2014. He went on to make four first-team appearances for Barca, while also playing 12 times for German side Schalke during a loan spell there in the 2019-20 season.

Miranda then joined Betis on loan the following campaign, and he did enough to earn a permanent transfer to the Benito Villamarin Stadium in the summer of 2021.

The former Spain U21 international has gone on to establish himself as a regular in the Betis starting eleven. And his impressive performances in La Liga have even led to rumours he might swap Betis for Newcastle in the January transfer window.

However, in an interview with CaughtOffside, Romano has ended that speculation. Instead, the journalist has explained how Miranda is far more likely to sign for Milan.

“AC Milan are informed on the situation of Juan Miranda. They’re keeping tabs on the Real Betis left-back, waiting to see what happens,” he said.

READ MORE – Euro Paper Talk: Newcastle plotting to sign explosive Brazilian winger with €100m exit clause; Bayern Munich join race for Man City misfit

“For sure he’s in the list at Milan. Despite rumours, I’m not aware of Newcastle proposals at this stage but the situation remains open.”

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe already has Dan Burn, Matt Targett and Lewis Hall available on the left side of defence. Prior to the capture of Hall from Chelsea in the summer, the Magpies were backed to sign Kieran Tierney. Instead, though, the Arsenal man went on loan to Real Sociedad.

While Howe has several players in the position, it does make sense that Newcastle are on the lookout to potentially improve that area of their squad. Burn, admittedly, put in an excellent performance against Paris Saint-Germain, as he scored to help Newcastle pull off a famous 4-1 victory over the Ligue 1 giants at St James’ Park.

But Burn is now 31 years old, and Newcastle could probably do with bringing in a more mobile and attacking left-back if they are to challenge the likes of Manchester City and Arsenal in the coming seasons. Targett is not up to that standard, while Hall has fantastic potential but is still developing.

Due to these factors, it makes sense that Newcastle have been tipped to snare Miranda. But the Betis man is not the player Newcastle are going after, with an alternative left-back potentially in their sights.