Newcastle United believe they are well-placed to complete the signing of Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly, who becomes a free agent at the end of the month.

The Magpies face a nervous wait to confirm this deal given their recent experiences in attempting to recruit free agents.

Newcastle had lined up the signing of Tosin Adarabioyo, who is also out of contract at the end of the month having left Fulham. However, they found themselves losing out to Chelsea with Adarabioyo enjoying life in London.

Eddie Howe has good reason to be more confident of signing Kelly given his past relationship with the player, who is also said to be keen to work with his former manager again.

Howe has already recruited Kelly once before, being integral in bringing the defender in at Bournemouth back in 2019 when the Cherries paid £13m for the left-sided centre-back who can also double as a fullback.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher first brought you details of Newcastle’s interest in Kelly back in February. And we understand the signing is done and dusted.

Fabrizio Romano has echoed that by also claiming that the transfer is sorted, with Newcastle to officially sign Kelly once his contract with Bournemouth runs out on June 30.

“Confirmed: Newcastle, prepared to complete Lloyd Kelly deal in the next weeks,” Romano posted on social media.

“Club is working on formal details of the free transfer, Kelly has always been priority target for Eddie Howe.

“There will be no change of plans or chance of surprise as happened for Tosin Adarabioyo joining Chelsea.

“It’s Newcastle for Kelly, here we go soon.”

Newcastle in desperate need of defensive reinforcements

Newcastle need to reinforce at centre-back having released both veteran defender Paul Dummett and academy graduate Kell Watts at the end of the season.

Howe will be acutely aware of the need to bolster the back line given that he finished the season with both Sven Botman and skipper Jamaal Lascelles on the injured list. The central defensive pair both needed to undergo surgery for cruciate ligament injuries. Botman is set to return in early October and Lascelles could be out of action until November.

Newcastle’s squad currently has just one fit centre-back in Fabian Schar, but he is about to enter the final year of his contract and has been linked with an exit from St James’ Park.

Botman has been the most notable recent buy when it comes to Newcastle’s centre-backs but the injury woes and releases leavethem with little choice but to bring in multiple players in the position this summer.

