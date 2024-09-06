Failed late Newcastle summer switch given new life, with Howe readying third shot at attacker

Eddie Howe will make another attempt to bring Anthony Elanga to Newcastle

Newcastle will reportedly keep tabs on Anthony Elanga, with a view to signing him further down the line after multiple failed attempts to get him in the summer window.

Newcastle’s attempts to sign the Forest winger came late in the window. Had they managed to get Miguel Almiron out the door, they would have tried to replace him in good time.

When that exit did not come, only on deadline day did the Magpies move for Elanga.

They bid an initial £35million, and saw that shot down by their Premier League rivals Nottingham Forest.

Fabrizio Romano suggested that all bids for Elanga would be turned down, and that was the case, with reports surfacing after the window closed which stated that Newcastle went back in with £50million, and that was also knocked back.

Magpies director Paul Mitchell has stressed that the club would not be made to overpay for any targets.

With Elanga having been directly involved in 20 Premier League goals in 78 games – though 14 came in 36 games last season – Newcastle seemingly felt that over the £50million figure would have been too much.

But while the attempts ended in the summer window, it’s believed they will surface again in the future.

DON’T MISS: The 10 most expensive transfers Newcastle United have made since Saudi owners PIF took charge

Newcastle to go back for Elanga

According to Football Insider, Newcastle remain determined to get the forward.

Indeed, it’s said they will closely monitor him this season, with a view to landing a deal ‘further down the line’.

That may not be that far, with the report stating that there is an expectation of the Magpies moving for Elanga either in January or next summer.

Whether that happens may well depend on moves at both clubs, but Anthony Gordon’s potential Newcastle exit will not be a required step towards a move for the Forest man.

Elanga to be offered step up

But Newcastle believe Elanga is ready to take a step up in his career.

At Forest, there is currently no potential of European football, whereas the Magpies played in the Champions League last season, and were only deprived of Europe last season given Manchester United won the FA Cup.

Elanga is yet to get off the mark in terms of goals or assists this term.

But it’s believed Newcastle will have competition for his signature when they next try to sign him.

READ MORE: The key contract details of every Newcastle United first-team player: Expiry dates, weekly wages, agents