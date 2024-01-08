Fantastic Newcastle deal announced, with second coup gathering pace after main rival seen off

Newcastle have confirmed centre-half Fabian Schar has signed a contract extension, while Fabrizio Romano has revealed a heavily rumoured arrival has cleared a major hurdle.

Schar, 32, cost a bargain £3m sum when plucked from Spanish side Deportivo La Coruna back in 2018. The Switzerland international has gone on to rack up 169 appearances for Newcastle and many of his 11 goals have been wonder strikes.

Schar is a guaranteed starter for Eddie Howe and has formed one of the Premier League’s most imposing centre-back pairings alongside Sven Botman.

The veteran’s contract had been due to expire at the end of the current campaign. As such, Schar was free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with overseas clubs since January 1.

However, TEAMtalk exclusively revealed talks regarding a Newcastle extension got underway way back in October.

Now, Newcastle have confirmed a breakthrough has been made and pen has been put to paper on a one-year extension.

The news was confirmed on Newcastle’s official website, with Schar now tied down until the summer of 2025.

“I’ve said it a lot of times, but I feel really at home here,” said Schar upon signing his new deal.

“I feel so comfortable living in Newcastle; I love the city and I love playing for the club and the incredible fans. I can’t say enough how much I love them, and how much their support means to me.

“Playing for this team where I feel so comfortable with all my team-mates and with the coaching staff feels really like a family for me, so I’m really grateful to stay here a bit longer and hopefully to have some more exciting times.”

Kalvin Phillips deal next?

Elsewhere, Newcastle have received a significant boost in their quest to land Kalvin Phillips on loan.

Sandro Tonali’s 10-month suspension for breaching betting regulations has left Eddie Howe a man light in midfield.

Phillips is in Newcastle’s sights and Manchester City are open to loaning the 28-year-old out.

Juventus had held discussions with City regarding the player and the Italian giant were widely believed to be Newcastle’s biggest threat to completing a deal.

But according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Juventus have pulled out of the race.

Taking to X, Romano stated: “Juventus have no intention to proceed for Kalvin Phillips deal at current conditions after talks with Man City on loan fee/salary coverage.

“Newcastle remain interested in Kalvin Phillips, race open to more clubs.”

The Chronicle previously claimed City are angling for a hefty £7.5m loan fee before sanctioning Phillips’ exit.

Other outlets have stated a more modest £5m loan fee is required. Either way, such sums have seemingly proven too high for Juve.

All eyes will now be on whether Newcastle also baulk at City’s demands.

