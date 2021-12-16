Former Newcastle player Faustino Asprilla has predicted how long it will take the Magpies to win a major trophy following their £305m takeover.

Eddie Howe’s side are the richest club in the world thanks to their backing from the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund. Their new owners are expected to green light a series of impressive transfers in 2022.

Newcastle’s number one target is Atletico right-back Kieran Trippier. Howe believes the Englishman’s experience and character will be a major help as they look to avoid relegation.

The Tyneside outfit are also in the hunt to sign Nat Phillips from Liverpool. His latest transfer admission makes a January switch likely.

Despite the major transfers which could come their way, Asprilla thinks it will be some time before Newcastle lift a trophy.

The former attacking midfielder told ESPN Brazil (via Sport Witness): “They need to convince the good players to play for the club. It won’t be quick.

“I think it will take four or five years for Newcastle to start thinking about big titles.”

Asprilla also sent Newcastle a stark warning over the type of players they should bring in. He reckons ageing stars looking for one last pay day should be avoided.

“The board has to choose very well the players they’ll sign. It has to be athletes who come not only for their performance, but to compete and win,” Asprilla added. “Newcastle cannot become a team from the ‘Arab world’, those players that go to Qatar to finish their career just for the money.

“If that’s the case, it won’t work in the Premier League. The players need to be convinced to win at Newcastle more for the shirt than the money.”

Newcastle learn Weghorst price

Newcastle are keen to land Wolfsburg hitman Wout Weghorst and now know how much it will cost to complete a deal.

According to Sport Witness, who cite German outlet Bild, a bid of €20m (£17m) in January will be sufficient. This will allow Wolfsburg to find an effective replacement.

Weghorst is open to a Premier League switch and is making moves to ensure a transfer goes ahead. He recently changed his agent in a bid to secure better offers from elsewhere.

The target man’s contract with Wolfsburg expires in 2023, and he has no intention of agreeing fresh terms. So even if Newcastle miss out on Weghorst next month, they will get another opportunity in the summer.

