Newcastle fears rising as PSG plot irresistible offer for best-ever Eddie Howe signing

Newcastle United's squad line up ahead of their 2023/24 Champions League clash with Borussia Dortmund.

Paris Saint-Germain are considering a move for Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, it has been claimed.

Guimaraes has made a decisive impact at Newcastle since arriving from Lyon in January 2022, playing an instrumental role as Eddie Howe’s finished fourth in the Premier league last season.

The Brazilian midfielder signed a new five-year contract in the aftermath of Newcastle’s stunning 4-1 victory over PSG in October, committing his future to the club until the summer of 2028.

However, following speculation that Newcastle could be forced to sell at least one of their star players to avoid breaching Financial Fair Play rules, it has emerged that PSG could submit an irresistible offer to tempt Guimaraes away from Tyneside.

A report by French television show Telefoot claims that Guimaraes’ contract contains a £100million release clause, which if met by PSG would leave Newcastle powerless to stop the 26-year-old exiting St James’ Park.

Barcelona have also been linked with a move for Guimaraes, who has reportedly been left frustrated by the club’s lack of progress this season.

PSG set to test Newcastle’s resolve?

The news of PSG’s interest in Guimaraes comes at a challenging time for Howe, who is rumoured to be fighting to keep his job having arguably overachieved with Newcastle last season.

Despite a rousing victory over PSG in the first Champions League match at St James’ Park for two decades, Newcastle ultimately finished bottom of Group F after the French club were awarded a controversial penalty in stoppage time in the penultimate group game at Parc des Princes.

Kylian Mbappe – heavily linked with Real Madrid and Liverpool over recent weeks – converted the spot kick to secure a draw for PSG, with Newcastle eliminated from Europe after losing at home to AC Milan.

Newcastle’s early exit from Europe came during a campaign in which the club have struggled to hit the heights of last season, with Howe’s side currently 10th – 11 points behind fourth-placed Arsenal – having lost their last four Premier League games.

Former Chelsea, Real Madrid and Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has been strongly linked with replacing Howe in the Newcastle hotseat and was sacked by Serie A club Roma on Tuesday.

Having overcome local rivals Sunderland in the third round of the FA Cup earlier this month, Newcastle are due to face Fulham in the fourth round in their next fixture on January 27 before facing Aston Villa three days later in their next Premier League clash.

Newcastle beat Villa 5-1 in the reverse fixture on the opening day of the season back in August.

