Fee revealed as Newcastle finally announce first winter signing, with Man City raid complete

Newcastle United have confirmed their first new arrival of the winter transfer window, as Alfie Harrison has joined from fellow Premier League side Manchester City on a permanent deal.

Newcastle were heavily linked with another Man City midfielder earlier in the January window, Kalvin Phillips, only for him to end up at West Ham United on loan. But the Magpies have been successful in their pursuit of Harrison, an 18-year-old starlet from Manchester.

On January 24, it emerged that Newcastle had reached an agreement with City to sign Harrison. And Eddie Howe’s side have now confirmed the transfer.

In a club statement, Newcastle labelled Harrison a ‘technically gifted player’ who will initially represent their U18 team. As per The Athletic, one of the main reasons the teenager has made the move is that he has been offered a clear route into the first team, so it might not be long before Newcastle fans see Harrison make his Premier League debut.

Newcastle have not disclosed how much the transfer is worth, though reports state they will end up paying City £3.5million if certain conditions are met. City have included a sell-on clause in the deal, as they do when selling most of their academy products.

Harrison’s Newcastle contract is designed to keep him at St James’ Park until the summer of 2026.

In his first interview as a Newcastle player, Harrison said: “The size of the club and what it has got going for it is massive for me. It’s got a huge, passionate fanbase and I’m looking to really push on with my career now.

“If I was a kid now, looking at me signing for Newcastle United, it’s what dreams are made of. I’m really looking forward to what is coming and how I can progress in the coming years.

Newcastle arrival predicts ‘goals and assists’

“I’m an effective player who can add goals and assists. I really like to create stuff but, on the other side, I’d also say I’m a very passionate player who always wants to win.”

Steve Harper, Newcastle’s academy director, added: “We are delighted to secure Alfie’s signature. His hunger to represent Newcastle United and continue his development here was obvious from the outset.

“He’s a passionate, talented player who we are really looking forward to welcoming to the club and ultimately seeing in a black and white shirt.

“Alfie’s signing is part of a strategic move to make our PDP group younger, particularly the Under-21s, and I would like to thank the board and everybody involved at the club in making this move happen.”

Harrison is the latest exciting U21 player Newcastle have brought in, following the likes of Anthony Gordon, Tino Livramento, Lewis Hall and Yankuba Minteh.

