Feyenoord attacker reveals how surprise Newcastle deal was done; talented winger hints at possible summer move

On-loan Newcastle winger Yankuba Minteh admits he does not know what his future holds after incredibly revealing his move to Tyneside was signed without the player having ever actually visited the city.

The Magpies paid Odense €8m for the Gambian winger, who caught the eye during his one season in the Danish SuperLiga. However, with the 19-year-old not yet considered ready to taste life in the Premier League, Newcastle opted to send the winger out on loan to Eredivisie champions Feyenoord for the 2023/24 campaign.

Competition for starting places in Arne Slot’s side is understandably tough, meaning Newcastle were not entirely sure how much game-time Minteh would receive.

However, it was deemed a year under Slot’s guidance would seriously enhance his credentials and shape him into a more-rounded player for if and when the time comes for him to try and force his way into Eddie Howe’s side.

As it goes, and despite not commanding a regular shirt so far, Minteh has indeed been given his chance to prove his worth at the Dutch giants, featuring eight times in the Eredivisie, scoring three goals and adding one assist.

That development will be music to Eddie Howe’s ears, and the Magpies will continue to monitor his progress closely as the season unfolds.

However, the star himself admits to being a little less uncertain on his future and has incredibly revealed he actually signed on the dotted line for Newcastle having never even visited the city.

Yankuba Minteh makes astonishing Newcastle transfer revelation

At just 19 years of age, Minteh knows he has plenty of time on his hands. And with his deal at St James’ Park not expiring until summer 2028, the left-footed, inverted right-winger admits he is open to even spending a second season on loan at De Kuip.

Talking about the circumstances around his move to Newcastle and his future plans, Minteh told Algemeen Dagblad: “I was able to sign a contract with Newcastle, but I have never seen the city myself.

“The club immediately indicated that I would go to Feyenoord on loan. In Rotterdam I also signed my contract with Newcastle.”

However, despite having never even visited Newcastle or seen any of the club’s facilities, Minteh has revealed that officials from the club have gone out of their way to make him feel welcome.

“The club brought all kinds of people over to the Netherlands to ensure that my first weeks went well,” he commented, before adding: “The rental period is until the end of the season. I hear that there are people who hope that I will stay longer. But that’s looking far ahead.

“It is clear that I like it here. I feel the appreciation of the trainers and supporters. And I feel that I am developing myself under this trainer.”

Minteh was handed his fourth Eredivisie start on Sunday as Feyenoord recorded a 2-0 win at PEC Zwolle to preserve their unbeaten start to eight games.

