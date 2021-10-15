Newcastle handed first major blow in pursuit of Steve Bruce successor

Newcastle United have been knocked back by Zinedine Zidane as they look to replace Steve Bruce, according to reports.

Bruce’s role is under threat after the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund took an 80 per cent stake in the club. They are looking to invest heavily and make the Magpies Champions League contenders in the long run.

Bruce isn’t viewed as the man to take them forward. A number of potential successors have been named in recent days.

Antonio Conte has been a free agent since leaving Inter Milan shortly after their Serie A triumph. He certainly has the experience to make Newcastle a force in England and in Europe.

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers is another contender. The Northern Irishman has taken Leicester to new heights in recent years, something which Newcastle’s owners are hoping to emulate.

French outlet RMC Sport, citing the Mirror, write that Zidane was under consideration from the outset.

He has Champions League pedigree, having won the competition three times in succession with Real Madrid.

The Magpies approached him and his entourage but were immediately pushed back. The Ballon d’Or winner has set his sights on becoming France boss in the next few years.

Meanwhile, Bruce has reacted to the £305million takeover and questions over his future.

He told a press conference: “I’ve had to use all my experience this week. I had a brief 10 minute conversation with the new owners and now I’m carrying on until I hear otherwise.

“There were no discussions on my future, it was all about the team, injuries and how we are looking for the weekend. It was very informal and I have to say they were very good people.

“It was good to see them, let’s not forget it is a great thing that has happened for the club and the city. If it takes this great club forward, then great.”

Rodgers pledges future to Leicester over Newcastle

Rodgers has rejected claims that he could leave the King Power for St James’ Park.

Ahead of this weekend’s game against Man Utd, Rodgers said: “I have got a contract until 2025. I absolutely love being here.

“I’m very fortunate. I’ve got a great chief executive and a director of football who I have a close relationship with and a group of players that I really, really enjoy working with.

“We have an infrastructure here that allows us to look to compete. So as long as they don’t want to move me then I’m very happy being here at the club.”

