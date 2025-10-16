Five key tasks for Newcastle United sporting director Ross Wilson: New contracts, midfield signing…

Newcastle United have appointed Ross Wilson as their new sporting director after triggering his release clause at Nottingham Forest.

Wilson is a direct replacement for Paul Mitchell, who spent less than a year in the role at St James’ Park and left by mutual consent at the end of the 2024/25 season.

The 41-year-old did an impressive job during his two-and-a-half-year spell at Forest and will now work alongside manager Eddie Howe.

We’ve taken a look at five things Wilson needs to address in his new job at Newcastle United.

Sandro Tonali contract

After a 10-month betting ban derailed the start of his Newcastle United career, Tonali has since established himself as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League.

But at the end of the 2025/26 season, the Italy international will have just two years left on the five-year contract he signed in the summer of 2023.

He has also been linked with a number of Serie A sides and Wilson will want to fend off that interest by giving the 25-year-old a new long-term deal.

“I’m told one of the issues on the agenda will be Sandro Tonali’s future,” TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Dean Jones said. “He’s being linked with a move back to Italy, but I’m slightly sceptical about the chances of that.

“Firstly, there is the financial element of it, I’m not convinced the clubs mentioned could afford him.

“But also, I think he’s going to be in line for a new contract. I expect that situation to begin to open up with an aim of getting him onto a new deal by the end of the season. It would be a big moment if they could get him extended.”

Sven Botman contract

Botman enjoyed a brilliant debut season at Newcastle in 2022/23 but missed 59 games through injury over the following two seasons, including the 2024/25 Carabao Cup final win.

The centre-back is now back to full fitness and has forged a very strong partnership alongside new signing Malick Thiaw in recent weeks.

“Sven can hopefully, from this moment, still improve and get back to his very, very highest levels because there aren’t many I’d look to swap him with if he’s at his best,” Howe said.

But he has less than two years left on his contract and Liverpool are reportedly hoping that the 25-year-old will follow in Alexander Isak’s footsteps.

Isak’s discontent at Newcastle all stemmed from a broken promise after former sporting director Paul Mitchell abruptly halted plans for a contract extension.

Wilson will want to avoid a repeat of that mistake and can keep Botman happy by giving him a new long-term contract and a pay rise.

Bring Elliot Anderson back

One of Wilson’s biggest success stories at Nottingham Forest came at Newcastle United’s expense.

Newcastle reluctantly sold Elliot Anderson to Forest in a £35million deal last summer in order to adhere to financial rules and avoid a points deduction.

“We are all delighted to welcome Elliot to Nottingham Forest and pleased that he has chosen to continue to develop his talent with us in the Premier League,” Wilson said after signing Anderson.

“We are sure he will thrive in a Forest shirt, as other players in his age profile have done. As soon as the opportunity arose for him to potentially join, it was something we were all excited to make happen.”

Anderson has gone from strength to strength at Forest and is now regarded as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League. His talent has also earned him multiple England caps after impressing Thomas Tuchel.

Wilson should now look to sign the 22-year-old for a second time and that would definitely get him into Eddie Howe’s good books.

“I don’t know [if the move will happen], but certainly from my perspective I would love him to,” Howe said. “It is very regretful a player from the academy who had given so much — and the club had given so much to — for him not to be utilised here is a real shame.

“We had no choice but to make the sale, but it was not one we wanted to do. It didn’t sit right with me then and doesn’t sit right with me today.”

Make a goalkeeper decision

Since joining Newcastle United in the summer of 2022, Nick Pope has been Eddie Howe’s undisputed number one goalkeeper.

While the England international is an excellent shot-stopper, he has had injury issues over the last two seasons and has also faced criticism for his distribution with his feet.

The Magpies identified James Trafford as the top target to bolster their goalkeeping ranks in the summer, but he rejected a move to St James’ Park and returned to Manchester City.

They signed Aaron Ramsdale from Southampton on a season-long loan deal, which includes an option to make the deal permanent next summer.

Pope is still the first-choice goalkeeper and has made a strong start to the 2025/26 season, keeping six clean sheets in nine appearances in all competitions.

But the 33-year-old has also entered the final year of his contract and Newcastle now have a big decision to make. They can either give Pope a new contract or replace him with a younger goalkeeper.

Trafford could potentially be available once again after City signed Gianluigi Donnarumma from Paris Saint-Germain on transfer deadline day.

Sort the right-backs

Alongside Pope, Kieran Trippier also has less than a year left on his Newcastle United contract.

The right-back was the first signing of the Saudi era at St James’ Park but recently celebrated his 35th birthday and Wilson will help decide if he gets a new contract.

“His contract length is something that an incoming sporting director will be on top of,” Howe said recently. “For me, at the moment, with the amount of games we have, contracts of players take less importance as it is about concentrating on the games.

“But I think these things will be taken care of by the club, I’m sure.”

Fellow right-back Tino Livramento is under contract until the end of the 2027/28 season, but has been linked with Manchester City and a new deal should be on the cards.

