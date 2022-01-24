Newcastle remain in talks to sign Diego Carlos from Sevilla but are already planning to sign a Fiorentina star next, according to a report.

Carlos is a 28-year-old centre-back who has been capped on six occasions by Brazil. He is a vital part of the Sevilla team, having missed just one La Liga match so far this season.

Newcastle recently began talks over the player’s signature and they are progressing nicely, according to 90Min. Carlos is willing to make the switch to St James’ Park and Sevilla are open to selling him for £40million.

The defender appears likely to join Eddie Howe’s side this month, despite a late charge from Tottenham.

The two Premier League sides are also involved in the chase for Fiorentina’s Nikola Milenkovic. The Daily Mail state Newcastle have reignited their interest in the powerhouse defender and could snap him up after Carlos joins.

Tottenham have long been admirers of Milenkovic, who is a team-mate and compatriot of in-form striker Dusan Vlahovic.

However, the Magpies are in the mix to snatch both stars from Tottenham’s grasp. Milenkovic would cost £32m during January, which is well within Newcastle’s reach.

It is clear they are targeting reliable centre-backs in a bid to avoid relegation to the Championship. Howe trusts captain Jamaal Lascelles but the same cannot be said for Ciaran Clark, who has made a few blunders this campaign.

Bringing in two top-class defenders such as Carlos and Milenkovic would give Newcastle a huge boost as they hunt survival. They still need to finalise deals for both stars, although it seems that could happen before January 31.

Roy Keane weighs in on Newcastle transfer links

Meanwhile, pundit Roy Keane has been speaking about the future of Dele Alli, amid rumours of a Newcastle move.

The Englishman was left out for Tottenham’s 2-0 defeat to London rivals Chelsea. It once again demonstrated his failure to impress manager Antonio Conte in recent weeks.

While appearing on Sky Sports, Keane said: “I think the kid’s lost the eye of the tiger. I think sometimes you have to let a kid go.

“That’s the nature of football. You’ve done your time here, you’ve obviously lost your way, be good to the kid, you’ve been a good signing for us.

“They paid £5m for him, let the kid go.”

Keane then tipped Newcastle to sign him, before saying: “[He could] get his career going up there. The fans would love him if he comes in.”

