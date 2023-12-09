Four clubs at risk as Newcastle eye ‘multiple’ January deals to aid top-four push

Newcastle United are hoping to sign several new players in January to help propel them up the Premier League table, with Saudi Arabia an area of particular interest, as per a report.

Newcastle have been linked with signing players from the Saudi Pro League for several months, as they have the same owners as Al Nassr, Al Hilal, Al Ittihad and Al Ahli – the Saudi Public Investment Fund. Premier League clubs recently held a vote on whether to ban teams from signing players on loan from affiliate sides, but it did not pass.

This means Newcastle have been cleared to bring top stars back to Europe from the Middle East.

Football Insider have now provided their information on Newcastle’s circumstances as the January transfer window draws closer. They state that the Magpies are ‘very close’ to the Financial Fair Play limit, which means their budget will be ‘extremely tight’ this winter.

However, Eddie Howe is in need of several new additions to his squad. Important stars such as Nick Pope, Sven Botman, Joe Willock, Harvey Barnes and Jacob Murphy are all out injured currently, while Sandro Tonali is serving a betting ban.

This depleted squad has been a major factor in Newcastle slipping down to seventh place, having lost league games to Bournemouth and Everton recently.

Several players arriving at St James’ Park next month would help Howe’s side get back into contention for a top-four spot, as well as potentially go further in the Champions League. They currently sit third in Group F and need to beat AC Milan – as well as hope Borussia Dortmund get a result against Paris Saint-Germain – to advance to the knockout stages.

Football Insider state that players from Al Nassr, Al Hilal, Al Ittihad or Al Ahli might be loaned to Newcastle in January, with the Tyneside outfit eyeing ‘multiple’ signings.

Newcastle can sign multiple stars from Saudi Arabia

They have a great crop of players to choose from, with well-known stars such as Aymeric Laporte, Ruben Neves, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Riyad Mahrez, Franck Kessie and Roger Ibanez playing for those teams.

Neves is one player who has been heavily linked with a return to Europe by joining Newcastle. The midfielder insists he is happy in Saudi Arabia, though this fresh report reveals he could still join Newcastle in order to get back playing at the top level. Manchester City are also keeping tabs on the former Wolverhampton Wanderers captain, but they are less likely to make a move than Newcastle.

The Magpies have also been credited with an interest in deadly Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy, whom they would have to sign permanently.

Unfortunately for Howe and co., it seems Guirassy is more likely to end up at Manchester United, as they have just made him a ‘top candidate’ to improve their attack.

Meanwhile, Man Utd are also hoping to complete a daring raid for an integral Newcastle man in the near future, as per reports.