Newcastle United are monitoring Sassuolo centre-back Tarik Muharemovic, TEAMtalk understands, and they lead the race for his signature with Italian giants Inter Milan.

Few young talents have sparked as much excitement this season as the 22-year-old Bosnian international, who has quickly become one of Sassuolo’s standout performers since his move from Juventus in the summer of 2024, initially on loan, before the switch was made permanent in July.

With a contract running until 2031 and a market value hovering around €13m (£11.4m / £15.3m), 6ft2in Muharemovic’s blend of aerial dominance, composure on the ball, and tactical maturity has turned heads across Italy and England.

Newcastle, under Eddie Howe, have been confirmed by sources as one of the sides monitoring him and in the race to sign him.

Born in Ljubljana in 2003, Muharemovic honed his skills in Juventus’ Next Gen setup before helping Sassuolo secure promotion from Serie B last term.

This season, he’s appeared in 11 league matches, notching a goal and two assists – including a crucial strike in their recent victory over Fiorentina. His international experience, with 10 caps for Bosnia and Herzegovina, further underscores his readiness for the big stage.

READ MORE ⚫⚪ Sources reveal Tino Livramento transfer truths that will panic Newcastle and put suitors on alert

Newcastle scouts buzzing about Sassuolo ace

The interest in Muharemovic is mounting rapidly. Newcastle and Inter lead the chase, with scouts from both clubs regularly attending Sassuolo games as they seek youthful reinforcements amid potential departures and injuries.

Juventus, thanks to a 50% sell-on clause from his initial transfer, are closely monitoring and could swoop for a discounted return.

AC Milan joined the fray recently, dispatching representatives to watch him against Fiorentina, viewing him as a viable alternative in their defensive overhaul.

Sources working with AC Milan state they are aware of Premier League interest and it is not only Newcastle who are keen on the defender.

Other suitors include Napoli, pondering depth options, and Bologna, who see him as a successor if Jhon Lucumi leaves.

Sassuolo, under director Francesco Palmieri, remain reluctant to sell in January, aiming to maximize value come summer 2026.

As the transfer window approaches, Muharemovic embodies the next generation of Serie A defenders. Whichever club secures him could land a future cornerstone – and Juventus might just profit regardless.

Latest Newcastle news: Chelsea man eyed / Striker hunt blow

Meanwhile, as Howe looks to add to his defensive options, reports suggest that Newcastle are one of the sides keen on a move for Chelsea star Axel Disasi.

He isn’t part of Enzo Maresca’s plans at Stamford Bridge, having made just one Premier League appearance this term. However, Lyon are also said to be in the mix for Disasi, having made contact over a move in January.

In other news, TEAMtalk transfer insider Graeme Bailey revealed in an update that Brentford have dismissed suggestions that striker Igor Thiago could leave in January.

Newcastle are understood to be one of the sides interested in the 24-year-old, who is the Premier League’s second-highest scorer with 11 goals in 15 games so far.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.