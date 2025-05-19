Newcastle United have reignited their interest in Gabri Veiga, sources have told TEAMtalk, as we reveal the two other Premier League clubs that are keen on the Al-Ahli midfielder.

Veiga shocked the football world in 2023 when he left Celta de Vigo to join Al-Ahli. Some of Europe’s top clubs were keen on the youngster at the time, but he decided to shun the pedigree and fame that European football has to offer to move to the riches of the Saudi Pro League.

TEAMtalk has now learned Veiga is poised to leave the Saudi Pro League this summer, with his contract nearing its final year in 2026.

The 22-year-old Spanish midfielder has attracted attention from several Premier League clubs, and Newcastle are among them.

Sources confirm that Veiga has no intention of signing a new deal with Al-Ahli, paving the way for a transfer back to Europe.

Veiga has been decent with his performances in Saudi Arabia, where he has recorded seven goals and five assists this season.

While top clubs have been impressed with Veiga during his spell in the Saudi Pro League, much of the interest stems from his time in Spain with Celta.

Newcastle, in particular, have reignited their interest after nearly securing his signature two years ago.

Sources at the Premier League top-five hopefuls have confirmed that they are still very keen on the Spaniard.

Veiga has recently parted ways with prominent agency Gestifute, led by super-agent Jorge Mendes, and aligned with Gol International.

The new agency is actively facilitating discussions to secure a move, with sources indicating that Veiga is keen to return to Europe’s elite leagues.

Nottingham Forest and Wolves also target Gabri Veiga – sources

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Nottingham Forest and Wolves are also keen on a summer deal for Veiga.

Wolves and Forest have been drawn by Veiga’s potential to thrive in the Premier League’s competitive environment.

We understand that Wolves are particularly keen on the 22-year-old, having spoken to his previous agents about a move.

While Al-Ahli may push to retain their prized asset, the looming expiration of Veiga’s contract could force their hand, potentially leading to a cut-price deal.

For Newcastle, Wolves, and Forest, the opportunity to sign a player of Veiga’s calibre at a reasonable fee is enticing, but competition from other European clubs, including Atlético Madrid and his previous club Celta , could complicate any moves.

