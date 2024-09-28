Eddie Howe has been told he is nearing the end of the line as Newcastle manager, with Gary Neville feeling he may need to quit for the good of his career and having suggested two jobs he could take – or risk hanging around and everything imploding around him.

Howe was brought in by the Magpies’ then-new owners PIF in November 2021 as a replacement for Steve Bruce and has overseen a huge improvement at St James’ Park, leading Newcastle to the Carabao Cup final and a fourth-placed finish in the 2022/23 season. And while they slipped back a little to finish seventh last season – denied a European place by Man Utd’s surprise win over Man City in the FA Cup final – Howe is still a much-lauded figure on Tyneside.

However, Howe has been urged to take his career to the next level by Sky Sports pundit Neville, who reckons his logical next role could come with England, while also suggesting he could become an option for Tottenham were Ange Postecoglou to lose his job.

“If I was Eddie Howe, I would go and look after myself. You’ve had a great Premier League career, you’ve done a brilliant job.

“You’ve been fantastic at Newcastle. You’ve almost closed that chapter of their development,” the former England defender told the Stick to Football podcast.

Suggesting his next job, Neville had no hestitation in suggesting the 46-year-old could succeed Gareth Southgate as national team manager, though reckons Tottenham could also be an option.

Neville added: “England are in a great position with players. You’re going to be working with amazing players.

“The next step up in Eddie’s career would be England.

“It’s difficult to get a Chelsea job, or Man Utd or Liverpool. He’ll know that.

“He might get Tottenham at some point in the future.”

DID YOU SEE? ➡️ Three key factors see Man Utd identify Eddie Howe as Ten Hag successor, with blockbuster Newcastle raid reported

Eddie Howe: Neville points to Newcastle difficulties

At the time of writing, Howe has a 48.09% win percentage record with Newcastle having won 63 of his 131 matches to date.

However, Neville believes Howe should be proactively chasing his next role and believes he could ultimately run into trouble if he hangs around too long at St James’ Park, pointing to the alleged wrangling at the club.

“My point is for Eddie, it’s difficult… to win with England, you’d have a chance of getting one of those top jobs.

“I think it’s his next step up, and I think he would take that job.

“He’s got to be proactive and not wait for other people to determine his outcome.”

Neville added: “I think he’ll lose if this drags on until January or February.

“It ends for him but (by then) the England job has been given to someone else – and he’s lost both.”

That warning follows claims from Neville earlier this month suggesting that a relatively disappointing summer transfer window from Newcastle could put the Magpies at risk of losing their manager.

Speaking after the 2-1 win over Tottenham at the start of September, Neville said on Super Sunday: “To be honest with you, I don’t think you need to be a rocket scientist to work out he should be disappointed. They should have got better players in for them having lost the players that they’ve lost. I think now it’s on that crossroads moment that was always going to come a couple of years in. What do you do next?

“How do you then take it on to that next level? How do you support Eddie Howe to get to where he needs to get to? It’s a very challenging moment that we’re about to embark upon?”

Newcastle battle for Leipzig star; Anthony Gordon contract details revealed

Meanwhile, Newcastle are one of several Premier League sides hunting a deal for RB Leipzig defender Castello Lukeba, per recent reports.

Valued at £60m (€72m, $80.25m), Lukeba made 34 Bundesliga appearances for Leipzig last season following a £28.3m (€34m, $37.9m) move from Lyon, standing out as one of the best young defenders in the German top flight.

Amid claims a January offer could tempt Leipzig into his sale, Newcastle and Aston Villa are both reported to have reached out to the player’s agents, though Manchester City, Chelsea and Real Madrid are among those also reportedly keen.

Elsewhere, the Magpies have reached agreement with Anthony Gordon to sign a massive new deal on Tyneside, ending speculation – for the time being at least – that the England winger could be targeted for a move by either Arsenal or Liverpool.

The new arrangement will also make the 23-year-old one of the highest-paid players in Newcastle history.