Georginio Wijnaldum could leave Paris Saint-Germain after just one season, according to reports, with a return to Newcastle United listed as one of four options.

Wijnaldum left Liverpool in the summer when his contract expired. Jurgen Klopp wanted to keep one of his most trusted players, but they could not reach an agreement. Therefore, the Dutchman found a new challenge instead in Paris.

However, things have not been going to plan with PSG. Wijnaldum has started just 12 of their 25 Ligue 1 games so far this season. He only has one goal to his name in the French top flight.

As such, PSG are looking for further midfield reinforcements ahead of the summer. It means they could move Wijnaldum on just one year into his three-year contract.

According to Calciomercato, the latest club to join the race for Wijnaldum is Atletico Madrid. Such a move would be his first experience of La Liga.

However, the Spanish side are reported to be facing competition from three Premier League parties – including Wijnaldum’s former employers Newcastle.

Wijnaldum spent the 2015-16 season at St James’ Park, but it culminated in relegation. Therefore, he left them when it ended to begin his time with Liverpool.

As long as they can avoid relegation from the Premier League again this season, though, Newcastle could accommodate Wijnaldum for a second spell. They are considering further reinforcements in midfield.

Newcastle want Eze for club record fee Crystal Palace forward Eze is wanted by Newcastle United this summer after failed January move

Since their Saudi-backed takeover last year, Newcastle now have the funds to compete for high-profile targets. They should be able to match what Wijnaldum would be wanting, while offering PSG a decent fee.

Claret-and-blue duo battle for Wijnaldum

The report does not, however, mention any details of the sort. All that is disclosed is that West Ham United and Aston Villa are also battling to bring Wijnaldum back to the Premier League.

West Ham are the most likely to have European football on offer for Wijnaldum. They are still in the Europa League this season and are aiming to reach it again for the following campaign – or even go further by aiming for the top four.

Villa have also shown ambition over the past 12 months. They made several signings last summer and in January, either side of Steven Gerrard’s appointment as manager.

Gerrard left Liverpool as a player before Wijnaldum arrived at Anfield. However, the fact that both have shared a club in the past does give them a connection of sorts.

That said, it is not yet apparent who is in the lead for Wijnaldum’s transfer.

The most unlikely clubs former England internationals have played for

Newcastle eye another midfielder

Meanwhile, an alternative midfield target for Newcastle could be Roma’s Jordan Veretout.

Veretout previously spent a season with Aston Villa, suffering relegation from the Premier League. Since then, he has rebuilt his reputation in Europe – or at least he was doing until this season.

The Frenchman joined Roma from Fiorentina in 2019 and was a regular in his first two seasons. However, the box-to-box midfielder has suffered a steep decline in form in his third year in the Italian capital.

Consequently, former Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho has dropped him to a role where he is no longer a regular starter. In turn, Veretout is now willing to listen to offers from elsewhere in the summer, as reported by Roma Today.

Those offers could come from back in the Premier League, where Tottenham and Newcastle remain keen on the five-cap international. Both were linked in the January transfer window and are now expected to come again in the summer.

If either club is to convince Roma to sell Veretout, they must put an offer of €25m on the table. However, should they stump up that amount, the Serie A side are unlikely to stand in the midfielder’s way.

READ MORE: West Ham, Newcastle aim high with hotshot striker also on PSG’s radar eyed