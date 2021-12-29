Newcastle have made disgruntled Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum a January transfer target, a report has claimed.

The 31-year-old left Liverpool in the summer following the club’s failure to offer him a suitable contract. As a result, he moved to the French capital as one of a few headline-grabbing free transfers.

At Anfield, Wijnaldum was a regular starter under Jurgen Klopp. He played a vital role in their run to Champions League and Premier League glory.

At PSG, though, he has faced more competition for minutes. In fact, he is in a battle with the likes of Ander Herrera, Idrissa Gueye and Marco Verratti.

And Wijnaldum has often been a bit-part player, subsequently admitting in October that the situation is “not what he wanted”.

TEAMtalk revealed in November that PSG have told the Netherlands international to be patient. What’s more, Newcastle began to keep tabs on him for if he became available.

According to the latest from L’Equipe, though, Wijnaldum is now a firm January target. The Magpies want to bring the midfielder back for a second spell at St James’ Park.

Indeed, Wijnaldum made his name at Newcastle and his form there convinced Liverpool to snap him up on a five-year contract in 2016.

Liverpool could not convince the midfielder to stay, with his wages playing a part in that. PSG had no problem in meeting those demands and neither would Newcastle, who now receive financial backing from Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF).

Newcastle face a pivotal transfer window if they are to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

Defence is reportedly manager Eddie Howe’s biggest concern. However, he has ideas all across the pitch, with the Magpies needing reinforcements to help drive them up the table.

Wijnaldum would add proven Premier League experience and would be a familiar face to fans.

Wijnaldum not a Liverpool target

While Liverpool technically remain a potential next destination for Wijnaldum, the Reds are unlikely to sign him.

That is according to The Athletic journalist James Pearce, who said: “With the injury situation improving and players returning shortly after positive COVID tests, I’m not concerned about a lack of midfield options.

“Klopp has Naby Keita, Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner as back-up to Thiago, Fabinho and [Jordan] Henderson.

“I’d be amazed if PSG loaned out Wijnaldum in January. Even if they did, I can’t see Liverpool bringing him back.

“If he did leave Paris he would want to be a guaranteed starter somewhere and I don’t see Klopp being able to offer him that assurance.”

Newcastle are also reportedly looking at Inter midfielder Marcelo Brozovic as a potential reinforcement.