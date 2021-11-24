Club chief blasts Newcastle objectives as sporting director links rubbished

A sporting director target for Newcastle has distanced himself from the rumours linking him with a switch to St James’ Park.

The Magpies are going through a period of huge change following their £305m takeover last month. Eddie Howe has already come in to replace Steve Bruce as manager.

Managing director Lee Charnley, who had been at the club for 22 years, left on Friday as the PIF look to install a new chief executive officer.

Amanda Staveley, now among Newcastle’s board of directors, thanked Charnley for his ‘support’ and ‘professionalism’. But it’s clear those in charge are keen to usher in a new era as quickly as possible.

That such pursuit means they are also gearing up to appoint a new sporting director. Former Arsenal star Marc Overmars, who currently works for Ajax, was one option. But recent reports suggest the Dutchman has no interest in moving to Newcastle currently.

He does not wish to join the club at such a turbulent time, when they are battling for top-flight survival.

The frontrunner is now free agent Ramon Planes. He helped to engineer a number of major deals during his spell at Barcelona, including those of Frenkie de Jong and Memphis Depay, but left the Camp Nou last week.

An alternative is Borussia Monchengladbach’s Max Eberl. He has had great success since becoming the German side’s director back in 2008.

They have brought in the likes of Matthias Ginter and Denis Zakaria under his guidance, while also selling Granit Xhaka and Thorgan Hazard for significant profit.

During a recent interview, Eberl was quizzed about the Newcastle links. He pledged his allegiance to Gladbach and seemingly slamming the Magpies’ plan to ‘buy success’.

“It is not my intention [to join Newcastle] ,” he said (via Sport Witness).

“I want to work under conditions that are subject to a certain logic and development. And not according to the motto: What’s the cost of the world?

“I would show him [Newcastle’s owner] the necessary respect, listen to his plan and then wish him a nice day.”

Howe decides on Newcastle transfer priority

Meanwhile, Howe knows which player he wants to target first during the January transfer window.

It will be Atletico right-back Kieran Trippier, who is also on Man Utd’s wish list.

Howe wants ‘big personalities’ to improve the mood in the dressing room and Trippier fits the bill. He could replace Jacob Murphy on Newcastle’s right flank.

The 31-year-old is keen on a return to the Premier League, having left Tottenham for Spain in July 2019.

He has made 83 appearances for Diego Simeone’s side to date but is yet to open his goalscoring account.

