Newcastle capitalise on rivals’ scouting and eye hat-trick of similar deals with shot fired

Newcastle United have now switched the focus of their centre-back hunt to the highly-rated Gleison Bremer, reports would suggest.

The Magpies have struggled to get their second defensive transfer secured after signing Kieran Trippier. Their targets are not working out, so it seems they are turning to those of their Premier League rivals.

That’s because Bremer, 24, has been on the radar of Tottenham, Chelsea, Liverpool and West Ham this season.

The Brazilian has established himself as one of Serie A’s best defenders. And his contract is up in around 18 month’s time.

It’s easy to understand why football’s new financial superpower are now also in the hunt. As per the Daily Mail’s Craig Hope, Bremer’s been added to Newcastle’s list of options.

What’s more, a report from Italy (via InsideFutbol) claims they have had a €30million offer knocked back.

Torino-focused outlet Corriere Granata say that figure has not been enough to convince the club to part ways with their key figure, though.

He kept a fellow Newcastle target, Dusan Vlahvoic, quiet in their 4-0 win over Fiorentina on Monday. Not many centre-backs have been able to do that this season.

And he’s represented by CAA Base, who also work with Trippier and Newcastle’s next lined-up acquisition, Chris Wood.

Last month Torino President Urbano Cairo said Bremer will sign a contract extension.

“He is aware of what Torino mean to him,” Cairo told La Stampa newspaper, via Football Italia.

“We will extend soon, there are all the right conditions in place. One day he will be free to cultivate his ambition and pick a team that plays in the Champions League.”

However, that declaration is yet to materialise.

Further Newcastle transfer frustration

Meanwhile, Newcastle’s pursuit of Hugo Ekitike has become more complicated. Prem rivals Brighton and Brentford have reportedly lodged bids for the striker.

The Magpies keen on bringing in the 19-year-old talisman, as has been well reported in recent days.

The forward looks a competent player, having scored eight goals in Ligue 1 this season. As such, he would likely be a good signing for Newcastle.

However, recent reports suggested that Reims wanted a sell-on clause in Ekitike’s contract, was he to move to Newcastle.

And now there are further stumbling blocks in the Toon’s path…

