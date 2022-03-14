Newcastle have been given all the encouragement they need to sign Adrien Rabiot from Juventus this summer after two updates paved the way for the France international’s exit.

Aided by their raft of January signings, the Magpies have thrust themselves nine points clear of the drop zone at present. January arrivals Bruno Guimaraes and Chris Wood both notched their first goals for the club last week.

Kieran Trippier made a big impact at both ends of the pitch before suffering a broken bone in his foot. Matt Targett and Dan Burn, meanwhile, have slotted in seamlessly to Eddie Howe’s defence.

The January spending spree has thus worked to perfection for the club, though Newcastle are expected to go even bigger in the summer once their Premier League status is safely secured.

One player who could yet make his way to Tyneside is France international Adrien Rabiot.

The 26-year-old currently plies his trade with Juventus, though is struggling to make an impact under Max Allegri.

Rabiot not earning his keep at Juventus

Rabiot was signed at a time when Juve were splashing the cash freely and is thus one of the club’s top earners on approximately £115,000-per-week.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato, that puts Rabiot on equal financial terms with red-hot marksman Dusan Vlahovic. The article claims only Paolo Dybala and Matthijs De Ligt earn more per week.

But with Juventus plotting a more sustainable course with regards to player salaries, the decision has now been made to sever ties with Rabiot in the summer. That comes despite the midfielder having another year remaining on his contract after this season.

Newcastle have been perennially linked with Rabiot since their Saudi takeover. Chelsea were also mentioned, but their off-field turmoil makes a move to Stamford Bridge a non-starter.

Rabiot previously suggested he was happy to remain in Turin when speaking to French outlet Telefoot in November. However, that decision looks like it will be made for him by Juventus.

Prior reports from Corriere dello Sport have claimed that a fee of between £8.5million and £12.8million would prise Rabiot away. While those sums would not constitute a statement signing in the traditional sense, signing a 24-times capped France international would.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano also added fuel to the fire with his update on Juventus’ midfield plans.

The journalist tweeted Juve ‘will sign a new central midfielder’ in the summer. While he did not name Rabiot specifically, his exit would help pave the way for the new addition.

Whether Newcastle firm up their prior interest in Rabiot, only time will tell. But if they do, a deal now looks ripe for the picking.

Newcastle midfielder in hot water with the FA

Meanwhile, Newcastle United midfielder Isaac Hayden could reportedly receive an FA fine after his jibe aimed at referee David Coote.

The Magpies lost 1-0 against Chelsea on Sunday when the in-form Kai Havertz scored an 89th-minute winner at Stamford Bridge. Havertz could have been sent off earlier in the match when catching Dan Burn with an elbow to the face.

Furthermore, Newcastle were incensed when Jacob Murphy appeared to be brought down by Trevoh Chalobah in the box. The Chelsea defender had hold of Murphy’s shirt and had two goes at Murphy, only for Coote to turn his nose up at the potential penalty.

After the defeat, Hayden took to social media to send a dig at Coote and his team of officials. The 26-year-old tweeted: “Some performance from the boys against 12 men today.”

Now, the Daily Mail report the FA could take action against Hayden for his comment, rather than the controversial decisions. He could reportedly find himself on the receiving end of a match ban or hefty fine.

