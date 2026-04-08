Real Madrid striker Gonzalo Garcia has emerged as a summer target for Newcastle United, with TEAMtalk sources confirming the Magpies are doing extensive groundwork on attacking reinforcements.

Newcastle’s recruitment team have been working across multiple positions ahead of the upcoming transfer window, with plans in place to strengthen from goalkeeper right through to their forward line.

However, securing a new No.9 remains one of their top priorities following the departure of Alexander Isak last summer.

While the arrivals of Yoane Wissa and Nick Woltemade added depth, there is a growing internal feeling that Newcastle are yet to fully replace Isak’s presence – prompting an intensive search for the right profile to lead the line.

A number of high-profile names have been under consideration.

Chelsea pair Nicolas Jackson and Liam Delap have been tracked for over a year and remain firmly on the shortlist, while former Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez and Paris Saint-Germain forward Goncalo Ramos are also admired, as previously revealed.

Now, TEAMtalk understands that Real Madrid’s Gonzalo Garcia is emerging as a serious option.

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Newcastle believe Real Madrid star can thrive in Premier League

Garcia, 22, was already on Newcastle’s radar last summer, along with rivals Sunderland, before breaking into Real Madrid’s first-team picture during the Club World Cup.

His performances there accelerated his development, earning him a new long-term deal and a place within the senior squad.

This season, the Spanish under-21s international has made 32 appearances across all competitions for Madrid, notching six goals and two assists in the process.

Despite that progress, sources indicate Garcia could be available this summer, with Newcastle among the clubs closely monitoring his situation.

We can reveal that Newcastle’s recruitment staff believe Garcia possesses the attributes to thrive in the Premier League and view him as a player with the potential to develop into a top-class striker at the highest level.

With their striker search intensifying and multiple options under consideration, Garcia is now firmly in the mix as Newcastle look to finally fill the void left by Isak and take the next step in their evolution.

Latest Newcastle news: Shock Man Utd raid / Arsenal plot big move

Meanwhile, reports have claimed that Newcastle are preparing a shock move for Manchester United midfielder Manuel Ugarte this summer, amid the uncertainty surrounding Sandro Tonali.

Our sources have confirmed that Ugarte is a player of interest for the Magpies and Man Utd are ready to sell him, but a move abroad is considered more likely for the Uruguayan, at this stage.

In other news, Arsenal are being linked with a move for Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon, who also remains of interest to Liverpool.

Newcastle want to keep hold of the England international but a bid in the region of £95million could test their resolve this summer.

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