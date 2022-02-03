Graham Potter believes the transfer of Dan Burn from Brighton to Newcastle suited all parties – although one pundit thinks he has been stolen from the Seagulls.

Newcastle signed Dan Burn on deadline day to cap off their first window under the Saudi ownership. The giant defender was their fifth new arrival of the month, costing £13m.

He joined full-backs Kieran Trippier and Matt Targett, midfielder Bruno Guimaraes and striker Chris Wood through the St James’ Park entrance door.

Defence was the main area Eddie Howe wanted to upgrade in his squad. Adding a player like Burn, who impressed for Brighton in the first half of the season, will provide some sort of answer.

As for Brighton, they have lost a useful element of their side. But their manager Graham Potter believes the transfer was in everyone’s best interests.

He said: “I think it’s one of those situations that is win, win, win for everybody. Newcastle get a good player and a good character, we get a good fee and the player gets a move to his boyhood club, so it’s a nice story.

“It was a difficult situation because of Dan’s quality on and off the pitch but we have good players in those areas and different options so we felt it was something that we were able to do and had to do.

“The thought process had lots of layers. Firstly, the player indicated that it was something that he’d like to do and explore and when he’s 29 years old and he’s from the area and he has family there, you have to consider the human being side of it.

“Then there’s the finances of the deal and the player’s age and the amount he had left on his contract. It was good business for the club and, as I said earlier, good for everyone.”

Potter sends well wishes

From the personal perspective, Potter will miss Burn. But he was keen to wish him well before he headed back up north.

His now-former manager added: “I had a chat with him before he left.

“It was to say thank you, to wish him well, and to have a little bit of a joke with him because he’s done fantastic with us and been a real part of what we’ve tried to do both on and off the pitch.

“He always took on the challenges with the utmost professionalism, the utmost effort, and I just wished him well; he was just a great guy.”

Pundit thinks Newcastle have stolen Dan Burn

But while Potter thinks Brighton have got a decent deal for a 29-year-old, one pundit thinks Newcastle have got the better end of the deal.

According to Kevin Campbell, Newcastle have got a very good player for the money they have paid. The deal symbolises their improvement in the winter window.

“It is a steal at that price,” Campbell told Football Insider.

“Dan Burn is a very good player and he’s been excellent this season. He’s proven himself at Brighton.

“To get a player of his quality for that price is a steal. He bring with him a decent amount of Premier League experience.

“They have significantly improved their defence in the window. To be honest, they improved all over. I’m intrigued so see how these new players do.”

