Newcastle have no hope of winning any match until they get more January signings through the door, according to one pundit.

The Magpies have bolstered their defence and attack following the arrivals of Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood. The former – England’s right-back at Euro 2020 – can also provide an attacking threat.

Trippier and former Burnley striker Wood came straight into the team after they signed. Still, they were unable to have a stellar impact on their debuts.

Next on the transfer priority list for Newcastle boss Eddie Howe is a centre-back. Sevilla’s Diego Carlos is supposedly a key target.

The Magpies have also reportedly made moves for Dele Alli of Tottenham and Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard.

Meanwhile, Leeds United at Elland Road is up next on the Magpies’ fixture list. Writing in a column for BBC Sport, pundit Mark Lawrenson insisted that the visitors desperately need more signings.

“Leeds have just won back-to-back league games for the first time this season and, after a six-month hangover, they are starting to look more like the team we expected them to be,” Lawrenson said.

“They are still in the bottom six, but they are pulling away from the relegation zone and I’m expecting them to keep on doing that.

“Newcastle, in contrast, remain in big trouble. They are getting linked with players every single day of this transfer window, which is understandable given the situation they are in, but their problem is that they are still not winning games.

“They don’t really look like they are going to win games, either – including this one.

“The signings they have made this month, defender Kieran Trippier and striker Chris Wood, have improved them but not enough to change their fortunes. Until they get more signings done, I just think they are going to be beaten.”

Newcastle boss Howe made a fast start to the January window by bringing in Trippier and Wood.

On Friday, however, he admitted frustration at how his side have progressed since those deals.

Howe wants more Newcastle transfers

It’s been frustrating in the transfer market,” Howe said. “We know we are against a deadline and we’re desperately trying to improve the squad.

“We’re working very hard behind the scenes. It has been a fruitless search this week.”

Howe added that there is a “difficult combination” creating a perfect storm in hampering Newcastle’s transfer chances.

Indeed, coronavirus is making clubs err on the side of caution over losing players through fear of a subsequent outbreak and a lack of options.

Howe also admitted that Newcastle’s recent takeover does not mean – as some had expected – that they can suddenly splash the cash.

