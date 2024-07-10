Exclusive: Newcastle hold talks over blockbuster striker transfer that’ll leave West Ham frustrated

Newcastle are working hard to bring in a new striker and TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal they’ve highlighted Lille star Jonathan David as a target.

The Magpies have had a quiet transfer window so far, with their main focus being on keeping their star players at the club while battling to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules (PSR).

More sales are still likely for Newcastle though and TEAMtalk sources have confirmed that Callum Wilson and Miguel Almiron are most likely to leave.

Wilson will need replacing if he does leave though and Newcastle’s new sporting director Paul Mitchell has begun doing his due diligence on potential targets.

Sources have revealed to TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser (Fletcher) Gillan that the Magpies have already spoken with David’s agents, as he looks increasingly likely to leave Lille this summer.

We understand David is considered a top target behind the scenes at St James’ Park and the talks with his entourage were to gauge his interest and the conditions of a potential deal.

The Canadian striker, who is currently away on international duty at Copa America, has been close to a much-desired move to the Premier League for a couple of years and could finally get his wish.

Newcastle face competition for Jonathan David

TEAMtalk can confirm that Chelsea have also taken a keen interest in David and he remains on the Blues’ radar, while Tottenham have previously been linked.

However, sources suggest that Newcastle are the most likely club to make an approach for the centre-forward in this summer’s transfer window.

Eddie Howe’s team could also face competition from West Ham who are been long-term admirers of the Lille man. They considered an approach in January, before deciding against it.

David is viewed by Newcastle chiefs as the perfect strike partner for Alexander Isak, who will not leave the club this summer despite reports to the contrary.

The Canada star is undoubtedly one of the best forwards in France and scored an impressive 19 Ligue 1 goals last season, with only Kylian Mbappe netting more.

Newcastle are also keen to strengthen out wide and were among the clubs who tried to sign Michael Olise before he opted to sign for Bayern Munich.

The Hammers’ star Jarrod Bowen is someone they hold in high regard but luring him away from the London Stadium will prove a very difficult task.

The coming weeks will see high activity at St James’ Park as Eddie Howe desperately wants to strengthen his side and avoid another injury crisis, which struck them last season.

TEAMtalk understands they will face another battle to keep hold of Bruno Guimaraes this summer, who Manchester City and Arsenal are both huge admirers of.