Howe anxious, with Real Madrid to ‘send scouts’ to watch Newcastle duo and Kylian Mbappe on Wednesday

Real Madrid are reportedly set to send scouts to watch two Newcastle players when they face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Wednesday.

The Magpies have got off to a decent start this season, winning four and losing three of their seven opening Premier League games so far.

Eddie Howe will hope his team can secure another top-four finish this season, and that they can compete for a trophy.

They defeated Manchester City in the League Cup on Wednesday – a competition in which they reached the final last term.

More important than that for Newcastle, though, will be keeping hold of their best players.

According to a report from Spanish outlet Defensa Central, Real Madrid’s scouts will keep a close eye on Alexander Isak and Bruno Guimaraes when Newcastle face PSG.

The duo are undoubtedly two of Howe’s most important players, so losing them would be a major blow for Newcastle.

Real Madrid would have to stump up huge fees to have any chance of signing Isak and Guimaraes, though.

Real Madrid to send scouts to watch Mbappe

As mentioned, Real Madrid’s scouts will be in attendance to watch Newcastle play PSG on Wednesday in what could be a memorable night at St James’ Park.

As per Defensa Central’s report, Kylian Mbappe, who has long been linked with a move to the Bernabeu, will be on their radar as well as Isak and Guimaraes.

Mbappe sent a letter to PSG back in June informing them he would not be extending his contract, which will expire at the end of this season.

La Liga president Javier Tebas said last month he was ‘confident’ Mbappe would end up in Madrid. “Convinced, convinced, no,” Tebas told Movistar Plus. “But it is a destiny for him, for sure. Next year it will be more than 70-80 percent.”

Madrid will also ‘monitor’ Isak and Guimaraes

Isak and Guimaraes are also reportedly ‘on Real Madrid’s agenda’ and they want to ‘monitor them live in a big match.’

Isak signed for Newcastle in August 2022 for a club-record fee of £63m. The 24-year-old has made 35 appearances so far for the Magpies, scoring 15 goals and making three assists.

He is only expected to improve as he gains experience at the highest level, so it’s likely Newcastle would demand a fee well in excess of the £63m they paid for him.

Guimaraes has played a starring role in Newcastle’s success since their takeover. The midfielder is set to sign a new contract soon, but it is expected to include a £100m release clause.

Liverpool, Chelsea and now Real Madrid are all thought to hold an interest in Guimaraes – but they will have to match that fee to have any chance of luring him away from Newcastle.

What’s clear, though is that Real Madrid admire both Isak and Guimaraes, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see them make a bid for at least one of the duo in the future.

