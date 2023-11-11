Howe buzzing as Man City man chooses Newcastle over Euro giants to start ‘new adventure’

Kalvin Phillips reportedly has Newcastle United at the top of his list for his next club, despite European giants Juventus being interested in him.

The move by City to sign Phillips for £42million in 2022 has not panned out well for either party. The midfielder played 12 times in the Premier League last season, starting only twice, the second of which after City had already won the title.

So far this season, he’s played a combined total of 215 minutes in all competitions.

That’s clearly not good for him, as his career is stagnating, nor is it for the Citizens, who seem to have wasted money they could have put to better use.

They could have the opportunity to ship him out soon, though.

Newcastle and Juventus are two of the sides that are seem interested in taking him on board at the moment. TEAMtalk sources recently confirmed that the Magpies are in for him.

Both clubs are in need of reinforcements in the centre of the park soon. Indeed, both clubs are currently hampered by the fact they’ve got players missing for long periods due to bans.

At Newcastle, Sandro Tonali is out of action after being involved in illegal betting. The same goes for Nicolo Fagioli at Juve, while his teammate Paul Pogba has been provisionally suspended after an anti-doping violation.

Newcastle on top for Phillips

Italian outlet Calciomercato has reiterated Juve’s interest in Phillips. That report states the Man City man is ‘on the list’ along with the likes of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Rodrigo De Paul.

However, Phillips is not Juventus’ first choice.

It seems at the moment that title may be held by Arsenal man Thomas Partey, as Juve feels they can get him on ‘favourable terms’ as his price is ‘falling’.

However, that won’t be a problem for Phillips in terms of finding a new home, as Juve are ‘not his first choice’ either.

Newcastle are the leading name for him and it seems he’s eager to head to St James’ Park instead of the Serie A giants in order to start a ‘new adventure’.

That he’d be able to remain in the Premier League, where he played two seasons with Leeds before moving to City, is likely one reason Phillips is favouring the Magpies.

What’s more, he’d be able to play Champions League football, something he’s only done for 75 minutes with City so far despite being in his second season at the Etihad.

Former Premier League goalkeeper Paul Robinson made the point recently that Newcastle both need a “direct replacement” for Tonali and a “bigger squad for the Champions League” and as such Phillips is the right man.

He also urged the club to “get it done now” and that the midfielder is keen on the move gives them the green light to do so.

