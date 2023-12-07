Newcastle near €25m deal for first January signing as Howe barges Tottenham, Palace aside for Juventus talent

Juventus officials are poised to meet with Newcastle counterparts in the next few days to discuss the sale of attacker Mathias Soule with reports in Italy suggesting a deal was close to being struck to bring the Argentine to St James’ Park.

Eddie Howe’s side return to action on Thursday evening at Everton knowing a win could lift them up two places to fifth and within a point of the top four in the Premier League. But given the disastrous luck with injuries Newcastle have suffered this season, that would represent more than an excellent return for their injury-ravaged squad.

As it stands, Newcastle will be without as many as 13 first-team regulars for Thursday’s clash at Goodison, with Howe having to field what looks like another patched-up squad and a bench full of untested kids.

They will certainly be without the banned Sandro Tonali on Merseyside, while Nick Pope, Jacob Murphy, Dan Burn, Callum Wilson, Elliott Anderson, Sean Longstaff, Sven Botman, Joe Willock, Harvey Barnes, Javier Manquillo and Matt Targett will also miss out.

Anthony Gordon is also struggling with a series of knocks and will be assessed.

Struggling with injuries all over the park, the Magpies at least know the January window officially opens for business in just 25 days time, presenting Newcastle with an opportunity to bring in new players and help ease the strain on their walking wounded.

To that end, Howe has been linked in recent days with a move for Juventus owned Argentine forward Soule, who has been starring on loan for Frosinone this season.

Having scored six goals and registered one assist from 12 games, the 20-year-old has attracted attention from quite a few Premier League and Italian sides.

Newcastle boosted by Juventus stance on Matias Soule sale

And as well as Newcastle, the Argentina U20 international has also caught the eye of Crystal Palace and Tottenham, both of whom are looking for additional attacking options themselves in the January window.

However, according to Juve Live, the Magpies have positioned themselves right at the front of the queue for the signing of Soule after making clear with Juventus their intentions to get a deal done quickly in the January window.

Per the report, the Bianconeri are ready to make a ‘great sacrifice’ by letting Soule depart, with the Serie A side’s director, Cristiano Giuntoli, recently traveling to England to discuss the potential sale.

They reportedly made clear they are seeking a fee in the region of €25m (£21.3m), though could accept a reduced fee if Newcastle emerge as the only suitors for his services.

Now it’s reported that Newcastle ‘above all others’ are the side seen as the most likely to strike a deal and talks over a potential sale are expected to step up in the coming week ahead.

Howe is reportedly eager to get the signing of the player quickly wrapped up, with Giuntoli reportedly deciding he can ‘no longer hold him back’ and with Newcastle now waiting for ‘nothing more than a nod’ to wrap up their first January signing.

Soule, who is also holds a duel Italian passport and who can operate as a right-winger or forward, has spent time in the senior Argentina squad, though is yet to make his debut for Lionel Scaloni’s side.

