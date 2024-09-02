Howe denies Newcastle star wants out, but three sides remain on hunt to snatch him

Kieran Trippier is still being pursued despite Eddie Howe hoping he stays

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has denied claims about the future of Kieran Trippier away from the club, but three sides are making genuine attempts to land him.

Howe has seen Trippier as one of his most important assets during his time at St James’ Park. In his first full season at Newcastle, after moving the January prior, the Englishman did not miss a single Premier League game.

He helped the club to a fourth-placed finish, which was unprecedented in the club’s current era.

While he missed 10 games through injury last term, Trippier was perhaps more influential than he had been the season prior, assisting 10 times for the club, as they finished seventh in the league.

But his role has diminished this season, with Tino Livramento the preferred right-back, and Trippier playing just 32 Premier League minutes out of a possible 270, and watching from the bench in two games.

Reports that he could have headed to interested side Everton surfaced at the back end of the summer transfer window, but the Toffees were unable to get him before it shut.

One reason for their attempts was that Trippier was said to be unsettled as a result of his current role.

Newcastle boss Howe has denied that either he wants him out or the right-back himself wants to leave.

DON’T MISS: Top 10 most transferable Newcastle stars if FFP concerns force Magpies into major summer sales

Howe wants Trippier to stay amid three-team push

“Absolutely, I want Kieran here. That hasn’t changed, and that won’t change. I woke up to the stories via a few messages, as you do, but that was the first I’d heard of it,” he said.

But there are still three clubs making genuine attempts to sign the star.

It’s reported by Sky Sports that Turkish trio Fenerbahce, Besiktas and Eyuspor have all made enquiries to Newcastle about Trippier.

The clubs are said to want to sign him on loan, with an option to buy.

With the Turkish window still open until September 13, there’s a genuine chance that a move could come to fruition.

Jamal Lewis leaving Newcastle

Howe could see two full-backs leave at the back end of the window if that is the case.

Indeed, reports suggest Jamal Lewis is to make a shock move to Sao Paulo.

The Brazilian window closes on Monday, and it’s said Lewis has travelled to the country to finalise the move.

READ MORE: The key contract details of every Newcastle United first-team player: Expiry dates, weekly wages, agents