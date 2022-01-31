Newcastle are close to signing young French striker Hugo Ekitike from Stade Reims in Ligue 1, according to several reports.

Ekitike is an exciting talent who came through Stade Reims’ academy before making his first-team debut in October 2020. Following a six-month loan spell in Denmark, the 19-year-old returned to France ahead of the 2021-22 campaign.

He has had a successful season, notching eight goals in 18 league appearances, as well as registering three assists. That includes strikes against Lyon, Angers and Marseille since the start of December.

The starlet, a member of the France U21 squad, has been a January target for West Ham as David Moyes looks to improve his forward options.

But Eddie Howe’s Newcastle are now on the verge of completing a deal for Ekitike. According to The Telegraph, Newcastle believe they have an agreement in place with Stade Reims.

The Magpies have previously had a bid pushed back by the French outfit. But they have ‘kept in touch’, according to the report, and have now met his £33million asking price.

Hugo Ekitike bid ‘accepted’

The Northern Echo also provide an update. They claim Newcastle have had a bid accepted by Stade Reims for Ekitike, although they do not reveal the price.

The St James’ Park club have some work to do to get the transfer over the line, however. They still need to agree personal terms with Ekitike, while the attacker also needs to complete medical tests.

Howe is keen to add to his striker ranks amid Callum Wilson’s calf injury. The Englishman is likely to be out until March and will be a huge miss.

Chris Wood has already joined in a £25m deal from Burnley, but clearly Newcastle want a younger alternative as part of their future project.

Newcastle man in line for exit

Middlesbrough are in talks with neighbours Newcastle United over a deadline day deal for midfielder Jeff Hendrick, TEAMtalk understands.

The Irish international has been told he can leave St James’ Park this month as Eddie Howe looks to free up room in his squad. The 29-year-old former Burnley man has barely featured under Howe since he took charge.

Just 11 minutes of Premier League action have followed for Hendrick, who was in and out of the side more often when Steve Bruce was in the dugout.

And with the Magpies having announced the signing of Bruno Guimaraes, his position is set to diminish further.

As such, he is now set to swap Tyneside for Teesside.

An initial loan deal is understood to have been agreed as Chris Wilder looks to bolster his options ahead of a late promotion push.

Boro currently occupy the last play-off spot, and are eight points off the second automatic promotion place.

