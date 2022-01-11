Newcastle are still looking to sign Reims striker Hugo Ekitike, but the fact that the French club want a sell-on fee is reportedly complicating the deal.

The Magpies have made a striker signing a January transfer priority following Callum Wilson’s injury. Indeed, the Englishman picked up a calf problem after making himself the club’s top main man up top this season.

Several names have had links with a move to the North East. TEAMtalk understands that RB Salzburg 21-year-old Noah Okafor is on their radar.

Liverpool’s Divock Origi is also an option as he is in the final year of his contract.

However, interest in Reims’ teenage forward Ekitike has ramped up in recent days. A report from 90min claimed that Newcastle hope to have his signing wrapped up by Saturday.

Eddie Howe wants a new striker in as quickly as possible as he looks to kickstart his side’s battle against relegation.

According to the Daily Mail, though, there is still some way to go over the deal.

Not only will Ekitike cost £25million, but Reims want bonuses which will take the deal to close to £30million. What’s more, they want a sell-on percentage and so the deal is not done yet.

The newspaper adds that Newcastle are aware they will need to give Ekitike, 19, a helping hand by partnering him with an experienced striker.

As such, the Magpies are looking at other striker options in a bid to beef up their attack.

Ekitike, a France Under-20 international, has bagged eight goals from 10 top-flight starts and 17 appearances this term.

He has also chipped in with three assists as Reims sit 14th in the Ligue 1 standings.

Ekitike chase on, but Shick deal unlikely

Bayer Leverkusen striker Patrik Schick is another forward Newcastle are looking at this month.

The Czech Republic international grabbed the headlines at Euro 2020 last summer with five goals in four games.

He has carried that form into this season, too, netting 17 times in 15 Bundesliga outings for Leverkusen.

Newcastle have subsequently registered interest, but Sky Sports now claims that a deal for the 25-year-old is ‘unlikely’ because the German club want £50million for him.