Newcastle captain Bruno Guimaraes has revealed he has spoken with Pep Guardiola amid links with Manchester City and Arsenal, while dropping a hint on his future at St James’ Park.

Man City and Arsenal were both credited with serious interest in the Brazilian midfielder this past summer but ultimately, the Magpies kept hold of him.

There was a period where a departure seemed possible. Newcastle had to generate funds to ensure they were on the right side of the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules PSR). Ultimately, the sales of Yankuba Minteh and Elliot Anderson were enough to avoid any breaches.

Guimaraes also had a £100million release clause in his contract over the summer – which has now expired – but none of his suitors decided to trigger it. If they had, Newcastle would have been powerless to stop him leaving.

Now, in a recent interview with Brazilian outlet Globo Esporte, Guimaraes has said he is flattered by Man City’s interest in him, but adds that he is fully committed to achieving success with Newcastle.

“I believe that at my club I am an idol and I have a lot of respect,” Guimaraes said. “I am the captain of Newcastle and it is something that if you had asked me three years ago, my biggest dream would have been to play in the Premier League.

“Playing, being an idol, being captain is something wonderful. I really like Newcastle. Of course, having Manchester City’s interest shows that I am at a high level, but it was nothing more than interest. I know that Guardiola likes my football, it is normal to have great coaches who admire your football. We [Bruno and Guardiola] have spoken once. I praised his work, he praised my work, but it was nothing more than that.”

Man City, Arsenal remain keen on Guimaraes – sources

Sources close to Guimaraes’ situation have revealed to TEAMtalk that both Man City and Arsenal still hold concrete interest in Guimaraes, even if they decided against a bid over the summer.

There are also top clubs across Europe such as Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona keeping close tabs on the 27-year-old’s situation, but they are yet to make any concrete approaches for him.

TEAMtalk understands that any move for Guimaraes in January is extremely unlikely, given how much Newcastle will demand for a sale. It will take over £100million to take him away from the Magpies and it would be a surprise if Man City or Arsenal sanctioned such a huge spend this winter.

Guimaraes penned a new contract with Newcastle in October 2023 which is valid until 2028, so Eddie Howe’s side are in a very strong negotiating position.

It would take a mammoth fee to sign him at the end of this season but the interest from Man City, Arsenal and other elite European clubs is unlikely to go away.

Newcastle round-up: Arsenal want Isak / Calvert-Lewin linked again

Meanwhile, Newcastle striker Alexander Isak is also being linked with moves away St James’ Park and sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that Arsenal consider him a ‘dream’ target.

Mikel Arteta wants to bring in a new world-class number nine who can compete with Kai Havertz for a starting spot and with Erling Haaland in the scoring charts.

We understand that Isak is keen to join a club who are competing for trophies regularly and consistently qualify for the Champions League.

The forward harbours concerns that Newcastle’s progress is not going as quickly as first expected, after the Magpies failed to finish in the top four last season. Eddie Howe’s side are currently just one point outside the Champions League qualification places so a lot will depend on how their season goes.

Isak ticks all the boxes Arsenal are looking for but as with Guimaraes, Newcastle won’t let him go without a fight and will demand over £100m for his signature.

In other news, Newcastle are looking to sign a new striker of their own to replace injury-plagued star Callum Wilson, who’s likely to leave the club next summer.

TEAMtalk can confirm that the Magpies are interested in Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who is out of contract at the end of the season.

Newcastle are very interested in signing Calvert-Lewin on a free transfer. A move to St James’ Park interests the England international, , although it isn’t impossible he signs a new contract with Everton once The Friedkin Group complete their take over at Goodison Park.

Newcastle are also admirers of Lille striker Jonathan David. He is also out of contract next summer. He will be allowed to open pre-contract talks with non-French clubs in January ahead of a free transfer next summer and the Magpies are expected to be in the mix.

